Musk Reportedly Mulls NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino as New Boss For Twitter

NBCUniversal's head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, may take over as Twitter's CEO, according to media reports.

NBCUniversal's head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, may be poised to take over as chief executive of Twitter, according to media reports. The challenger to Elon Musk's chair has been at NBCUniversal since 2011 and played a central role in launching the ad-supported streaming service Peacock.Yaccarino has repeatedly expressed an interest in engaging with Twitter and early this month it was announced that the social network and NBC would be collaborating in coverage of the 2024 Olympics. Yaccarino recently invited Elon Musk to attend an industry conference she was hosting in Miami, and interviewed him.An NBCU spokesman told media that Yaccarino was in back-to-back rehearsals for NBCU’s upfront, the company's annual pitch event for advertisers scheduled for Monday in New York.Media added that Twitter has not commented on the matter yet.Once this appointment is made, Musk will retain influence over Twitter's development strategy and the technical side of the social network.NBCUniversal is a media and entertainment company that operates a wide range of businesses, including broadcasting, cable networks, film production, theme parks, and digital media. With headquarters in New York City, the company is owned by Comcast Corporation and includes popular brands such as NBC, Bravo, Telemundo, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks & Resorts.

