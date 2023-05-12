Police: Over 30 People Injured in Explosion in Apartment Near Germany's Dusseldorf

International
More than 30 people have been injured as a result of an explosion in an apartment near the German city of Dusseldorf, the police of the German town of Mettmann said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred in an apartment in a multi-story building near Dusseldorf, with police indicating they arrested the person allegedly involved in the explosion. The suspect was identified as a 57-year-old man, who owned the apartment, in which a dead body was later found, the police said. The police added that the suspect started a fire afterward, which made it difficult to enter the apartment and investigate. The police said a female police officer aged 25 and a 29-year-old male police officer were injured as a result, adding that their condition was not life-threatening. Moreover, seven firefighters were injured in the incident, with three of them being in critical condition and others suffering serious injuries. Twenty-two other people had minor injuries, the police said. The Dusseldorf prosecutor's office was investigating the incident as an attempted murder, which has resulted in several people suffering injuries, the statement said.
01:23 GMT 12.05.2023
BERLIN (Sputnik) - More than 30 people have been injured as a result of an explosion in an apartment near the German city of Dusseldorf, the police of the German town of Mettmann said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred in an apartment in a multi-story building near Dusseldorf, with police indicating they arrested the person allegedly involved in the explosion. The suspect was identified as a 57-year-old man, who owned the apartment, in which a dead body was later found, the police said.
"This morning, Mettmann district police officers were dispatched to the apartment building on Berliner Straße. The allegedly helpless man in an apartment on the 11th floor was the reason for the call," the police said in a statement. "While the fire brigade was opening the door, the man suddenly opened the door from the inside. Immediately after, there was an explosion for reasons not yet determined."
The police added that the suspect started a fire afterward, which made it difficult to enter the apartment and investigate.
The police said a female police officer aged 25 and a 29-year-old male police officer were injured as a result, adding that their condition was not life-threatening.
Moreover, seven firefighters were injured in the incident, with three of them being in critical condition and others suffering serious injuries. Twenty-two other people had minor injuries, the police said.
The Dusseldorf prosecutor's office was investigating the incident as an attempted murder, which has resulted in several people suffering injuries, the statement said.
