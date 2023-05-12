https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/rec-10-russian-companies-goods-to-appear-in-show-rooms-abroad-1110287674.html

REC: 10 Russian Companies’ Goods to Appear in Show Rooms Abroad

Another 10 companies will present their goods abroad in permanent Russian demonstrational tasting and pavilions for the agro-industry, according to the Russian Export Center.

The Expert Commission chose companies at its ninth session on May 11.Producers and suppliers of pastry, ready-made plant products, baby food, nutritional supplements, wheat flour, amaranth flour, grain and oil, various cereals and roasted seeds, mineral water, and sweet soda drinks will promote their products in new markets.

