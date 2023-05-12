https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/rec-10-russian-companies-goods-to-appear-in-show-rooms-abroad-1110287674.html
REC: 10 Russian Companies’ Goods to Appear in Show Rooms Abroad
Another 10 companies will present their goods abroad in permanent Russian demonstrational tasting and pavilions for the agro-industry, according to the Russian Export Center.
The Expert Commission chose companies at its ninth session on May 11.Producers and suppliers of pastry, ready-made plant products, baby food, nutritional supplements, wheat flour, amaranth flour, grain and oil, various cereals and roasted seeds, mineral water, and sweet soda drinks will promote their products in new markets.
The Expert Commission chose companies at its ninth session on May 11.
“In total, the Commission considered 16 applications from 10 companies: 6 in China (Shang-Chai), 4 in Egypt (Cairo), 3 in UAE (Dubai), 1 in Turkey (Istanbul), Vietnam (Hanoi) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh). The Commission approved all the applications,” the statement claimed.
Producers and suppliers of pastry, ready-made plant products, baby food, nutritional supplements, wheat flour, amaranth flour, grain and oil, various cereals and roasted seeds, mineral water, and sweet soda drinks will promote their products in new markets.
“Nine out of ten approved companies are participating in the agro-industry promotion program for the first time, which is good news. The companies are going to promote in new markets pretty soon under the Good Food Russia brand and get extensive support all the time: from shipping samples to searching for buyers, conducting promotional offers and providing goods’ sales,” said Alexey Solodov, REC vice president.