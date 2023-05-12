https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/russian-defense-ministry-denies-reports-about-ukrainian-counteroffensive-1110276396.html
Russian Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counteroffensive
Russian Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counteroffensive
The statements made by military correspondents claiming that Ukrainian troops broke through Russian defense lines in the special military operation zone are not true, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-05-12T03:44+0000
2023-05-12T03:44+0000
2023-05-12T04:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
marinka
avdiivka
ukraine
zaporozhye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109385032_0:0:3148:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_0610952a30d45c8370c917383756ca9b.jpg
"The statements shared by individual telegram channels about ‘defense breakthroughs’ that took place in various parts of the contact line do not correspond to reality. As of 22.00 May 11, 2023 [19:00], no active operations are underway in the Kupyansk direction," the ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the Lyman direction. The ministry also said Russian troops are still engaged in fighting in the western part of Artemovsk, Maryinka and Avdeevka. Overall, the situation in the special military zone is "under control," according to the ministry.Officials further stated that eight Ukrainian attacks and three reconnaissance efforts had been successfully shut down.It was also outlined that while there were no ongoing operations at both the Kherson and Zaporozhye fronts, Russian forces were carrying out counterattacks against Ukrainian forces based in the direction of Malo-Ilyinovka. Officials were said to be using both air and artillery support to combat enemy targets.Earlier unconfirmed statement had claimed that a Ukrainian operation had been underway along Russia's front lines despite past remarks from Ukraine's leadership that forces still needed additional time to prepare for such a move.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/russian-military-attacks-places-of-deployment-of-ukrainian-reserves-1110218739.html
marinka
avdiivka
ukraine
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109385032_401:0:3132:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f009b052053bb60884545e43b3ac6652.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukrainian counteroffensive, rejected reports, russian defense lines, unsubstantiated
russian defense ministry, ukrainian counteroffensive, rejected reports, russian defense lines, unsubstantiated
Russian Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counteroffensive
03:44 GMT 12.05.2023 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 12.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The statements made by military correspondents claiming that Ukrainian troops broke through Russian defense lines in the special military operation zone are not true, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The statements shared by individual telegram channels about ‘defense breakthroughs’ that took place in various parts of the contact line do not correspond to reality. As of 22.00 May 11, 2023 [19:00], no active operations are underway in the Kupyansk direction," the ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the Lyman direction.
The ministry also said Russian troops are still engaged in fighting in the western part of Artemovsk, Maryinka and Avdeevka. Overall, the situation in the special military zone is "under control," according to the ministry.
Officials further stated that eight Ukrainian attacks and three reconnaissance efforts had been successfully shut down.
It was also outlined that while there were no ongoing operations at both the Kherson and Zaporozhye fronts, Russian forces were carrying out counterattacks against Ukrainian forces based in the direction of Malo-Ilyinovka. Officials were said to be using both air and artillery support to combat enemy targets.
Earlier unconfirmed statement had claimed that a Ukrainian operation had been underway along Russia's front lines despite past remarks from Ukraine's leadership that forces still needed additional time to prepare for such a move.