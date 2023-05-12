International
Medvedev: WW3 Will Have No Winners
Medvedev: WW3 Will Have No Winners
The planet is close to the World War Three but it will have no winners if unleashed, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
"It is obvious that a full-scale hybrid war has been unleashed against our country. Their [Ukraine’s] American and European masters are heavily pumping our enemies with lethal weapons of all kinds …in fact, they are leading the matter to a third world war, to a global catastrophe in which, as you know, there are no winners," Medvedev said in an address to the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.He noted that today the Russia is conducting a special military operation to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity and the security of millions of citizens.A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.After Russia's operation began, the United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Kiev.
13:31 GMT 12.05.2023
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The planet is close to the World War Three but it will have no winners if unleashed, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
"It is obvious that a full-scale hybrid war has been unleashed against our country. Their [Ukraine’s] American and European masters are heavily pumping our enemies with lethal weapons of all kinds …in fact, they are leading the matter to a third world war, to a global catastrophe in which, as you know, there are no winners," Medvedev said in an address to the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.
He noted that today the Russia is conducting a special military operation to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity and the security of millions of citizens.
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
After Russia's operation began, the United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Kiev.
