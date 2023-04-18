https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/medvedev-west-demands-guarantees-from-russia-but-hints-at-future-nuclear-conflict-1109619564.html

Medvedev: West Demands Guarantees From Russia, But Hints at Future Nuclear Conflict

Medvedev: West Demands Guarantees From Russia, But Hints at Future Nuclear Conflict

The West demands guarantees from Russia about nuclear weapons, but, in fact, hints at a future nuclear conflict between Russia and NATO, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

2023-04-18T10:55+0000

2023-04-18T10:55+0000

2023-04-18T10:56+0000

world

russia

us

nato

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092301522_0:0:2985:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_b761b5585bb8d18f64ce3968658226b0.jpg

"They are endlessly hypocritical and lie to their own and others, but they say that our country is spreading 'false information' about Ukraine. They demand that Russia give them some kind of guarantees about nuclear weapons, but in fact, they are hinting at a future nuclear conflict between our country and NATO," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.In a joint statement issues earlier in the day, the G7 foreign ministers once again called on Russia to return to a dialogue with the US to reduce nuclear risks. In March, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the transfer of all notifications between Russia and the United States under the New START, including notifications about test launches, has been suspended. Ryabkov said that all forms of information sharing under the New START treaty have been suspended, but Moscow will keep notifying Washington of ICBM and SLBM launches.In February 2023, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New START, which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty, while acting arbitrarily concerning its own obligations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/where-are-us-nuclear-weapons-located-1109264542.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear weapons, security guarantees, russia and nato, nuclear conflict