Taiwan to Protect TSMC From US Attack; FBI Resists Hunter Biden Investigation

The defense minister of Taiwan says that he will not allow the US to blow up the TSMC factory.

2023-05-12T05:01+0000

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine. The leaders of the Ukraine regime argue that they need more time before starting their much-vaunted spring offensive. Also, few Americans have faith in Ukraine's president.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss Taiwan. Congressman Seth Moulton has argued that the US should advise China of US plans to blow up the TSMC factory. Also, The defense minister of Taiwan says that he will not allow the US to blow up the TSMC factory.Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief at Consortium News, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Chris Hedges argues that the fight for Assange is a battle that we must not lose. Also, Australian MPs meet US envoy Caroline Kennedy to voice their support for his release.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the potential for peace in Ukraine. Former President Trump argues that he will end the war in Ukraine immediately if elected. Also, RFK Jr argues for peace and the cessation of the US empire's militarism.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has attacked Gaza for the third day in a row. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. Nearly a third of the world is now subject to sanctions. Also, weekly jobless claims have jumped to the highest numbers since the Covid-19 crisis.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss domestic spying. The Russia Gate operation has given rise to a massive profit-oriented collection of malevolent deep state and think tank actors.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at Institute for Policy Studies, in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss immigration. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

