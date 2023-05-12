https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/top-10-what-do-people-most-frequently-ask-chat-gpt-bot-1110294828.html

Top 10: What Do People Most Frequently Ask Chat GPT Bot?

Despite its many advantages, ChatGPT is not perfect. It may provide inaccurate or outdated data, or incorrect links. It also only has knowledge up until September 2021, although it does learn from user questions. Nonetheless, it offers a tantalizing glimpse into the future of AI and what can be accomplished when humans and machines work together.

A US popular science media resource conducted a survey of artificial intelligence and found what types of questions are posed to the popular OpenAI chatbot, and which are asked most often.ChatGPT, a popular AI chatbot, has been making waves across the globe and shining a light on the incredible potential of artificial intelligence. This remarkable program represents only a small fraction of what is possible when technology learns from people, with limitless opportunities to enhance our lives and achieve our goals.The chatbot is an extraordinary example of AI in action. It interacts with users in a friendly and conversational manner, responding to requests for assistance on a vast array of topics in a matter of seconds. It can help writing a legal letter or provide valuable medical advice to cancer patients.As it turned out in the survey, many people also use the AI for nefarious purposes. Among the questionable inquiries are "What is the most effective way to commit a murder without getting caught?" or "What is the best way to break into a house?"In addition, users with malicious intent used Chat GPT to write actually working malware, as well as instructions for creating homemade explosives and drugs. Users duped the bot by asking it to pretend to be a villain from the popular Star Wars franchise in order to bypass restrictions on such requests from OpenAI.Although the artificial intelligence refused to provide exact numbers of such requests relative to the total number, it replied that the overall number is quite small. At the same time, the most popular user requests, fortunately, do not involve a desire to kill or rob someone, but are quite peaceful.According to the survey, the most popular questions to Chat GPT are:In the global tech community, there is an active discussion about the appropriateness and safety of implementing such a bot. For example, this year Elon Musk wrote an open letter along with many prominent scientists and businessmen calling for a six-month halt to the development of advanced AI.Other prominent figures in the field of cutting-edge technology have spoken out against this idea and proposed other measures to ensure the safety of AI use.Overall, for some, the rise of AI may be a frightening reality, while for others, it presents an exciting opportunity to improve our lives in ways we never before thought possible. But in the end, ChatGPT is just a powerful tool - and it is up to humanity to decide how to apply it.

