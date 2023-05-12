https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/west-openly-abuses-norms-of-international-justice-in-relation-to-russia---lavrov-1110284953.html

West Openly Abuses Norms of International Justice in Relation to Russia - Lavrov

West Openly Abuses Norms of International Justice in Relation to Russia - Lavrov

West countries openly abuse the norms of international justice in relation to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2023-05-12T09:48+0000

2023-05-12T09:48+0000

2023-05-12T09:48+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia

kiev

ukraine

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg

"The [International] Court [of Justice] has not resisted pressure from the collective West and has so far ordered provisional measures. In parallel, more than 30 countries, mainly the European Union and NATO, are trying to join the process on the side of Ukraine. We consider such actions as blatant abuse of court procedures, an attempt at open pressure and blackmail," Lavrov said in a video address to St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, referring to the the case that Kiev filed with the court against Russia under the genocide prevention convention last year.Ukraine had filed an application instituting proceedings with the United Nations court, based in the Hague, on February 26, two days after the start of Russia's military operation in the country. Appealing to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Kiev disputes Russian claims that it had been perpetrating a genocide in the Donbass region, providing legal grounds for its intervention to support the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics.Moscow has categorically denied accusations by Kiev it committed war crimes on Ukrainian territory, and pointed out that Russia is not a party to the ICC.

russia

kiev

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international justice, west openly abuses, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov