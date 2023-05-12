International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/west-openly-abuses-norms-of-international-justice-in-relation-to-russia---lavrov-1110284953.html
West Openly Abuses Norms of International Justice in Relation to Russia - Lavrov
West Openly Abuses Norms of International Justice in Relation to Russia - Lavrov
West countries openly abuse the norms of international justice in relation to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2023-05-12T09:48+0000
2023-05-12T09:48+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
kiev
ukraine
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg
"The [International] Court [of Justice] has not resisted pressure from the collective West and has so far ordered provisional measures. In parallel, more than 30 countries, mainly the European Union and NATO, are trying to join the process on the side of Ukraine. We consider such actions as blatant abuse of court procedures, an attempt at open pressure and blackmail," Lavrov said in a video address to St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, referring to the the case that Kiev filed with the court against Russia under the genocide prevention convention last year.Ukraine had filed an application instituting proceedings with the United Nations court, based in the Hague, on February 26, two days after the start of Russia's military operation in the country. Appealing to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Kiev disputes Russian claims that it had been perpetrating a genocide in the Donbass region, providing legal grounds for its intervention to support the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics.Moscow has categorically denied accusations by Kiev it committed war crimes on Ukrainian territory, and pointed out that Russia is not a party to the ICC.
russia
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0bc2884a5181d5124a0f7b92d7f232fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international justice, west openly abuses, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
international justice, west openly abuses, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov

West Openly Abuses Norms of International Justice in Relation to Russia - Lavrov

09:48 GMT 12.05.2023
© Photo : Russian Foreign Ministry's press service  / Go to the mediabank Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
© Photo : Russian Foreign Ministry's press service
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - West countries openly abuse the norms of international justice in relation to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"The [International] Court [of Justice] has not resisted pressure from the collective West and has so far ordered provisional measures. In parallel, more than 30 countries, mainly the European Union and NATO, are trying to join the process on the side of Ukraine. We consider such actions as blatant abuse of court procedures, an attempt at open pressure and blackmail," Lavrov said in a video address to St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, referring to the the case that Kiev filed with the court against Russia under the genocide prevention convention last year.
Ukraine had filed an application instituting proceedings with the United Nations court, based in the Hague, on February 26, two days after the start of Russia's military operation in the country. Appealing to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Kiev disputes Russian claims that it had been perpetrating a genocide in the Donbass region, providing legal grounds for its intervention to support the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics.
Moscow has categorically denied accusations by Kiev it committed war crimes on Ukrainian territory, and pointed out that Russia is not a party to the ICC.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала