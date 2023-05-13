https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/biden-pulling-agents-from-us-mexico-border-despite-post-title-42-migrant-influx-1110307748.html

Biden 'Pulling' Agents From US-Mexico Border Despite Post-Title 42 Migrant Influx

Biden 'Pulling' Agents From US-Mexico Border Despite Post-Title 42 Migrant Influx

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the Biden administration is pulling agents from the southern border less than 24 hours after Title 42 ended, and a record number of migrants are trying to enter the United States.

Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration restriction, expired at midnight as hundreds of migrants amassed at the border hoping to get into the United States. The number of illegal crossings at the US border by migrants surged over 10,000 daily this week, an all-time record, reports have detailed.US President Joe Biden said earlier this week that the administration expects the situation near the border to be chaotic. The state of Texas and the Pentagon have both sent service members to the border to conduct support operations. An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, totaling over 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, which began on October 1, the US authorities said they have already encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.

