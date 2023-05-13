https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/desantis-attempting-to-win-over-conservative-donors-ahead-of-anticipated-2024-run-1110308369.html

DeSantis 'Attempting' to Win Over Conservative Donors Ahead of Anticipated 2024 Run

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly held a series of dinners with conservative donors in recent weeks to pitch his pathway to the presidency ahead of his expected 2024 campaign announcement.

DeSantis and his wife, Casey, have hosted potential campaign supporters at their Florida residence to pitch their strategy for the 2024 Republican Party nomination, US media reported.The Republican governor has framed himself as a candidate who could accelerate former US President Donald Trump’s policies without the associated political baggage. Trump, who officially announced his 2024 bid late last year, has been the Republican frontrunner in recent polls, followed by DeSantis, who has not yet formally launched his campaign. Reports have suggested DeSantis may announce his campaign as early as this month.DeSantis and his campaign staff reportedly believe they can gain support among Republicans who either never wanted Trump to represent the party or desire new leadership, which they estimate is roughly 70% of the party’s base. DeSantis has also allegedly reviewed his policy positions with the potential donors, including his position on the Ukraine conflict, the report said. DeSantis told attendees that he is open to continuing to support Ukraine in its conflict against Russia, but that he wants to ensure the United States is not wasting money. Casey DeSantis, who the governor referred to as the “first lady,” is said to have similarly talked about her own policy work. DeSantis’ pitch also implied advantages to his potential eight years in office, versus the four to which Trump would be limited, media said. One attendee at the reported dinner reportedly expressed that DeSantis has the infrastructure and funding to take on Trump. DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck, policy adviser Dustin Carmack, pollster Ryan Tyson and other aides attended the dinners as well.

