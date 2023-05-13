https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ex-nba-star-all-apologies-after-sparking-anger-by-referring-to-taiwan-as-country-1110307275.html

Ex-NBA Star All Apologies After Sparking Anger by Referring to Taiwan as 'Country'

Ex-NBA Star All Apologies After Sparking Anger by Referring to Taiwan as 'Country'

American basketball legend Dwight Howard has quietly walked back comments suggesting he views the breakaway island of Taiwan as a legitimate nation-state, following massive outrage among Chinese fans.

2023-05-13T03:06+0000

2023-05-13T03:06+0000

2023-05-13T03:02+0000

world

taiwan

china

hong kong

los angeles lakers

nba

national basketball association

basketball players

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110307415_0:0:2668:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_80f7b20dfc91ad2e9a1332c52e2a7d9e.jpg

American basketball legend Dwight Howard has quietly walked back comments suggesting he views the breakaway island of Taiwan as a legitimate nation-state, following massive outrage among Chinese fans.In a short promotional video published Wednesday by the island’s political leaders, Howard can be seen telling the camera: “Since I came to Taiwan, I’ve gained a whole new appreciation of this country.”Within 48 hours, the line ignited a firestorm of criticism among fans to the north, with the hashtag “Howard Taiwan independence” rocketing to the top of Weibo’s trending topics by Friday morning.In subsequent comments, Howard has attributed the incident to a “communication barrier.”“Where I’m from, if I say I wanna go to the country, it doesn’t not mean that place is a country — It’s just how we talk,” he said. “If I offended anyone in China, I apologize. It was not my intention to harm anyone with what I said in the commercial.”The eight-time NBA All-Star player is extremely popular in Taiwan, where he’s been playing for the Taoyuan Leopards since he joined the squad last November after the Los Angeles Lakers declined to offer a multi-year contract to the aging athlete.Virtually every nation on the planet — including the United States — adheres to the “One China” policy, which stipulates that the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government of China and that Taiwan is an inseparable part of the territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/white-house-says-taiwanese-leaders-private-transit-via-us-in-line-with-one-china-policy-1108936197.html

china

hong kong

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

dwight howard, national basketball association, nba, taiwan, china, country, one china policy, backlash,