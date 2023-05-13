https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/kilicdaroglus-party-wants-turkiye-to-bolster-ties-with-russia---deputy-leader-1110321426.html

Kilicdaroglu’s Party Wants Turkiye to Bolster Ties With Russia - Deputy Leader

ISTANBUL, May 13 (Sputnik) - The deputy leader of Turkiye's Republican People's Party (RPP), headed by presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, told Sputnik the opposition wanted to bolster ties with Russia in the event of electoral win.

world

turkiye

kemal kilicdaroglu

elections

"We are the party that believes that it is important to have good relationship with Russia. Not only with Russia, but with all of our neighbors … There are a number of problems [in Turkiye’s ties with Russia] but we want to solve them through dialogue and bring the ties to a new level," Oguz Salici said. He added that the RPP was open to deepening economic cooperation with Russia.Within the current presidential elections in Turkiye, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is the main challenger for the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party.

turkiye

turkiye's republican people's party (rpp), presidential elections, turkiye, erdogan, kemal kilicdaroglu