International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/kilicdaroglus-party-wants-turkiye-to-bolster-ties-with-russia---deputy-leader-1110321426.html
Kilicdaroglu’s Party Wants Turkiye to Bolster Ties With Russia - Deputy Leader
Kilicdaroglu’s Party Wants Turkiye to Bolster Ties With Russia - Deputy Leader
ISTANBUL, May 13 (Sputnik) - The deputy leader of Turkiye's Republican People's Party (RPP), headed by presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, told Sputnik the opposition wanted to bolster ties with Russia in the event of electoral win.
2023-05-13T16:13+0000
2023-05-13T16:13+0000
world
turkiye
kemal kilicdaroglu
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102927/76/1029277675_0:0:3434:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_6a550aa463443bf2334f37d2b0595fcb.jpg
"We are the party that believes that it is important to have good relationship with Russia. Not only with Russia, but with all of our neighbors … There are a number of problems [in Turkiye’s ties with Russia] but we want to solve them through dialogue and bring the ties to a new level," Oguz Salici said. He added that the RPP was open to deepening economic cooperation with Russia.Within the current presidential elections in Turkiye, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is the main challenger for the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/turkiyes-election-council-says-not-going-to-nullify-votes-cast-for-withdrawn-candidate-1110317360.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102927/76/1029277675_306:0:3433:2345_1920x0_80_0_0_4b2dcb3364c12a6a9215b75176d321ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkiye's republican people's party (rpp), presidential elections, turkiye, erdogan, kemal kilicdaroglu
turkiye's republican people's party (rpp), presidential elections, turkiye, erdogan, kemal kilicdaroglu

Kilicdaroglu’s Party Wants Turkiye to Bolster Ties With Russia - Deputy Leader

16:13 GMT 13.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / ADEM ALTAN Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), delivers a speech during a party meeting in Ankara on September 30, 2015
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), delivers a speech during a party meeting in Ankara on September 30, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / ADEM ALTAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ISTANBUL, May 13 (Sputnik) - The deputy leader of Turkiye's Republican People's Party (RPP), headed by presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, told Sputnik the opposition wanted to bolster ties with Russia in the event of electoral win.
"We are the party that believes that it is important to have good relationship with Russia. Not only with Russia, but with all of our neighbors … There are a number of problems [in Turkiye’s ties with Russia] but we want to solve them through dialogue and bring the ties to a new level," Oguz Salici said.
He added that the RPP was open to deepening economic cooperation with Russia.
"We can bolster trade. The tourist sector is of high importance to us. We are committed to promoting development and prosperity in the region. We are not prejudiced against having a relationship with Russia," the RPP deputy leader said.
A day after elections, Muharrem Ince, the candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 25, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
World
Turkiye's Election Council Says Not Going to Nullify Votes Cast for Withdrawn Candidate
13:24 GMT
Within the current presidential elections in Turkiye, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is the main challenger for the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала