International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/turkiyes-election-council-says-not-going-to-nullify-votes-cast-for-withdrawn-candidate-1110317360.html
Turkiye's Election Council Says Not Going to Nullify Votes Cast for Withdrawn Candidate
Turkiye's Election Council Says Not Going to Nullify Votes Cast for Withdrawn Candidate
President of the Turkish Supreme Election Council (YSK) Ahmet Yener said on Saturday that the votes cast for Muharrem Ince, who withdrew his candidacy from the presidential election, will not be nullified.
2023-05-13T13:24+0000
2023-05-13T13:24+0000
world
muharrem ince
kemal kilicdaroglu
turkish supreme election council (ysk)
turkiye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082019306_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e2ec6ab6e101074a2edd8497d9594d5d.jpg
Ince, the leader of the Memleket party, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy on Thursday, three days before the election. Voting at polling stations abroad took place from April 27-May 9, with more than 1.8 million Turkish citizens cast their votes. Muharrem Ince's name was on the ballots. Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. The second round, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28. Now, there are only three presidential candidates. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, will run against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/turkish-interior-minister-accuses-united-states-of-meddling-in-turkish-elections-1110280228.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082019306_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4918749cf350b63419da7b0e73b2b801.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkish supreme election council, withdrew his candidacy, votes cast
turkish supreme election council, withdrew his candidacy, votes cast

Turkiye's Election Council Says Not Going to Nullify Votes Cast for Withdrawn Candidate

13:24 GMT 13.05.2023
© AP Photo / Burhan OzbiliciA day after elections, Muharrem Ince, the candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 25, 2018.
A day after elections, Muharrem Ince, the candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 25, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - President of the Turkish Supreme Election Council (YSK) Ahmet Yener said on Saturday that the votes cast for Muharrem Ince, who withdrew his candidacy from the presidential election, will not be nullified.
Ince, the leader of the Memleket party, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy on Thursday, three days before the election. Voting at polling stations abroad took place from April 27-May 9, with more than 1.8 million Turkish citizens cast their votes. Muharrem Ince's name was on the ballots.

"The Council decided that the votes cast for the candidate who withdrew his candidacy are valid," Yener said, as quoted by media.

Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. The second round, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.
Turkish Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu delivers a speech. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
World
Turkish Interior Minister Accuses United States of Meddling in Turkish Elections
Yesterday, 06:57 GMT
Now, there are only three presidential candidates. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, will run against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала