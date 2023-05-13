https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraine-uses-2-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles-1-us-made-decoy-missile---lpr-1110312896.html
Ukraine Uses 2 Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles, 1 US-Made Decoy Missile - LPR
Ukraine Uses 2 Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles, 1 US-Made Decoy Missile - LPR
Ukraine used two Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles and one US-made ADM-160 MALD decoy missile to shell Lugansk on May 12, the representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Saturday.
2023-05-13T08:18+0000
2023-05-13T08:18+0000
2023-05-13T08:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
lpr
lugansk
ukraine
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109759783_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c1a071c8cd151713879e3ce8374f44e.jpg
"According to specified information, on May 12, 2023, during a missile attack on the city of Luhansk, the Ukrainian armed forces used two Storm Shadow cruise missiles (Anglo-French production) and one anti-air defense missile ADM-160B MALD (US production)," the LPR’s representative office said on Telegram.Earlier, Sputnik correspondent reported there were two explosions in Luhansk on Friday. The JCCC said that Kiev used two Ukrainian-made Grom missiles. Six children were injured as a result of the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-radar-station-1110308688.html
lugansk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109759783_86:0:2815:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_944269b1ffca5e21a7b5a75a4fd37282.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
anglo-french storm shadow cruise missiles, lugansk people's republic
anglo-french storm shadow cruise missiles, lugansk people's republic
Ukraine Uses 2 Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles, 1 US-Made Decoy Missile - LPR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine used two Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles and one US-made ADM-160 MALD decoy missile to shell Lugansk on May 12, the representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Saturday.
"According to specified information, on May 12, 2023, during a missile attack on the city of Luhansk, the Ukrainian armed forces used two Storm Shadow cruise missiles (Anglo-French production) and one anti-air defense missile ADM-160B MALD (US production)," the LPR’s representative office said on Telegram.
Earlier, Sputnik correspondent reported there were two explosions in Luhansk on Friday. The JCCC said that Kiev used two Ukrainian-made Grom missiles. Six children were injured as a result of the attack.