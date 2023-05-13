https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraine-uses-2-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles-1-us-made-decoy-missile---lpr-1110312896.html

Ukraine Uses 2 Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles, 1 US-Made Decoy Missile - LPR

Ukraine used two Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles and one US-made ADM-160 MALD decoy missile to shell Lugansk on May 12, the representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Saturday.

"According to specified information, on May 12, 2023, during a missile attack on the city of Luhansk, the Ukrainian armed forces used two Storm Shadow cruise missiles (Anglo-French production) and one anti-air defense missile ADM-160B MALD (US production)," the LPR’s representative office said on Telegram.Earlier, Sputnik correspondent reported there were two explosions in Luhansk on Friday. The JCCC said that Kiev used two Ukrainian-made Grom missiles. Six children were injured as a result of the attack.

