Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Radar Station

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing units of Russia's Yug group, following a tip from a Sparta battalion reconnaissance officer, destroying a Ukrainian radar system in the Donetsk direction.

2023-05-13T06:18+0000

Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video showing units of the Russian Yug group destroying a Ukrainian radar system in the Donetsk direction on a tip from a Sparta battalion reconnaissance officer.The drone operator identified the location of the enemy radar, and then the coordinates were transferred to a D-30 howitzer. The rising smoke indicates that the enemy position was successfully hit.

