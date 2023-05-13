https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/weekly-news-wrap-weekly-job-claims-rise-trump-town-hall-europe-divided-over-nato-1110306078.html
Weekly News Wrap; Weekly Job Claims Rise; Trump Town Hall; Europe Divided Over NATO
Weekly News Wrap; Weekly Job Claims Rise; Trump Town Hall; Europe Divided Over NATO
Divisions are reportedly brewing in Europe as some members of NATO contemplate a security arrangement that is not dominated by Washington DC.
2023-05-13T04:01+0000
2023-05-13T04:01+0000
2023-05-13T09:23+0000
the critical hour
radio
mexico
ukraine
taiwan
donald trump
cnn
us-mexico border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110305921_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6e664d3d54a6bad48afc34cef345f043.png
Weekly News Wrap; Weekly Job Claims Rise; Trump Town Hall; Europe Divided over NATO
Divisions are reportedly brewing in Europe as some members of NATO contemplate a security arrangement that is not dominated by Washington DC.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. An ex-marine has been charged in the death of a homeless man on a subway in New York City. Also, the US accuses South Africa of providing weapons to Russia.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US jobless claim rate is the highest since the Covid economic disaster. Also, nearly a third of the world is under sanctions.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. CNN leadership is in disarray after massive pushback regarding a Trump town hall. Also, the debt ceiling battle continues.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," join us to discuss this week's important news stories. Cubans celebrate May Day with pushback against the US blockade. Also, Mexico's president accuses the US of interference in the internal politics of his nation.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Taiwan rebukes the US for threatening to blow up TSMC. Also, President Trump is leading Joe Biden in 2024 polls, and the new King of England is facing a citizen revolt.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
mexico
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110305921_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_980ef92c28e7009601eff150ef1fe361.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
us-mexico border, war in ukraine, tensions over taiwan
us-mexico border, war in ukraine, tensions over taiwan
Weekly News Wrap; Weekly Job Claims Rise; Trump Town Hall; Europe Divided Over NATO
04:01 GMT 13.05.2023 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 13.05.2023)
Divisions are reportedly brewing in Europe as some members of NATO contemplate a security arrangement that is not dominated by Washington DC.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. An ex-marine has been charged in the death of a homeless man on a subway in New York City. Also, the US accuses South Africa of providing weapons to Russia.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US jobless claim rate is the highest since the Covid economic disaster. Also, nearly a third of the world is under sanctions.
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. CNN leadership is in disarray after massive pushback regarding a Trump town hall. Also, the debt ceiling battle continues.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," join us to discuss this week's important news stories. Cubans celebrate May Day with pushback against the US blockade. Also, Mexico's president accuses the US of interference in the internal politics of his nation.
Jim Kavanagh,
whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net
, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen,
national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Taiwan rebukes the US for threatening to blow up TSMC. Also, President Trump is leading Joe Biden in 2024 polls, and the new King of England is facing a citizen revolt.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.