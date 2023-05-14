https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/humanitarian-crisis-unfolds-in-mexico-as-biden-flounders-to-fix-border-crisis-1110338370.html

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds in Mexico as Biden Flounders to Fix Border Crisis

As the US attempts to get a grip on the migrant crisis raging at its southern border, a relentless humanitarian crisis is unfolding in northern Mexico.

As the US attempts to get a grip on the migrant crisis raging at its southern border, a relentless humanitarian crisis is unfolding in northern Mexico.A bottleneck for asylum seekers trying to enter America, the area near the US border has become inundated with thousands of people. Over the past month, the migrants coming here across the Rio Grande river to seek asylum have been from Venezuela, and an encampment has become their refuge as they wait for asylum appointments. The migrants lack food and clean water, are forced to sleep rough, in makeshift tents that offer little protection from the rain, using the surrounding area as one large latrine, warn humanitarian organizations.Rumors and speculation regarding the change in the Biden administration’s immigration policy, most notably, the scrapping of the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42, drove thousands of people to trek towards the sprawling migrant camp in Matamoros, situated a half-mile from the US border. Title 42, which had allowed the US government to turn away migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19, expired on May 11.Many migrants believed that they might be allowed to enter the United States more easily once the restriction ended.He added that if previously the area with its shelters, apartments and tents accommodated around 700 people, now there are over 6,000. Others, quite the opposite, thought it would get more difficult to gain entry because restrictions would tighten under other US immigration rules, and rushed here ahead of the end of Title 42. Unlawful migrant crossings surpassed 10,000 per day earlier in the week according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).Matters have been compounded by the temporary shuttering of 33 government migrant-holding facilities in Mexico in the wake of a probe into the circumstances surrounding a deadly fire in March at a detention center in Ciudad Juárez. Local and state authorities in Mexico are being urged by humanitarian organizations to do more to help the asylum seekers.'Stranded by Migrant Policies'Asylum-seekers amassed at the US-Mexico border have been "stranded" by US migrant policies, claim humanitarian workers cited by media reports. With the end of Title 42, the US has returned to wielding a section of US code known as Title 8. Now, there will be “stiff consequences for irregular migration,” as US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said earlier. These would include a five-year and 10-year bars on reentry for those deported, along with potential criminal charges for people caught repeatedly trying to enter the United States.Brandishing such terms as “expedited removal”, he emphasized that the southern border was “not open,” urging those seeking entry into the US to use “lawful pathways.”But the Biden administration’s new policy requires migrants to make appointments for their asylum interviews on a glitch-plagued CBP One app. Furthermore, these people can be disqualified if they already passed through another country where they could have applied for refuge, like Mexico.With Washington urging more action from Mexico authorities to clamp down on migrants heading towards the US, it was announced on May 12 that permits allowing undocumented migrants to transit Mexico were to be suspended.However, analysts cited by US media warn that making a greater impact on stemming the migrant flow is hampered by the “very broad role of traffickers” who smuggle migrants, in cahoots with corrupt officials.The administration of President Joe Biden, which has been hounded by the border crisis from the start after dismantling much of Donald Trump’s tough migration policies, is now juggling more restrictive asylum policy with freshly-assembled new incentives for migrants to embrace legal pathways. For example, there are new family reunification parole processes for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Colombia, along with revamped ones for Cuba and Haiti. These will allow vetted individuals with already approved family-based petitions to be paroled into the United States, on a case-by-case basis. The United States said it was going to continue to accept up to 30,000 people from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Haiti on a monthly basis in line with the expanded parole process.But while all these policies take effect, the humanitarian crisis continues to take its toll on the exhausted and malnourished migrants flocking to the US-Mexico border, risking robbery and sexual abuse, Andrea Dunne-Sosa, Senior Regional Director for Project HOPE, warned. She added:

