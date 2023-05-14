https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/kyrgyzstan-sees-no-hurdles-to-cooperate-with-russia-despite-sanction-threat-1110351743.html
Kyrgyzstan Sees No Hurdles to Cooperate With Russia Despite Sanction Threat
Kyrgyzstan Sees No Hurdles to Cooperate With Russia Despite Sanction Threat
There is no hindrance to Kyrgyzstan's cooperation with Russia despite secondary sanctions that the West threatens to impose on Moscow's partners, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev said on Sunday.
2023-05-14T15:21+0000
2023-05-14T15:21+0000
2023-05-14T15:21+0000
world
kyrgyzstan
russia
bilateral relations
sanctions
secondary sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110351866_0:0:2912:1639_1920x0_80_0_0_edc3d0c6321940df6f76ad4aefaf4459.jpg
"We are strategic partners, we have no obstacles to cooperation. Our Western partners talk about possible sanctions, but we also follow our own rules, and I don't see any problems," Kulubaev told the Russian TV channel when asked if the threat of secondary sanctions may impact bilateral relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan. Western countries have imposed sanctions against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine and increased pressure on other states cooperating with Moscow. They have also threatened to introduce secondary sanctions against the countries that allegedly help Moscow circumvent restrictions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/russia-starts-producing-completely-domestic-cheytac-sniper-cartridge-1110312070.html
kyrgyzstan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110351866_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72d211624bbaffb976d242d0b1985ca4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kyrgyzstan, russia, sanctions, western sanctions, bilateral relations
kyrgyzstan, russia, sanctions, western sanctions, bilateral relations
Kyrgyzstan Sees No Hurdles to Cooperate With Russia Despite Sanction Threat
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - There is no hindrance to Kyrgyzstan's cooperation with Russia despite secondary sanctions that the West threatens to impose on Moscow's partners, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev said on Sunday.
"We are strategic partners, we have no obstacles to cooperation. Our Western partners talk about possible sanctions, but we also follow our own rules, and I don't see any problems," Kulubaev told the Russian TV channel when asked if the threat of secondary sanctions may impact bilateral relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.
Western countries have imposed sanctions
against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine and increased pressure on other states cooperating with Moscow. They have also threatened to introduce secondary sanctions against the countries that allegedly help Moscow circumvent restrictions.