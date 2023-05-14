https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/norad-tracks-russian-military-aircraft-flyby-near-alaska-1110345582.html

NORAD Tracks Russian Military Aircraft Flyby Near Alaska

NORAD Tracks Russian Military Aircraft Flyby Near Alaska

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on May 12 that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers had flown a planned 13-hour mission over neutral waters in the Chukotka Sea. Fighter jets from the Eastern Military District's Air Force and Air Defense Forces accompanied the bombers, including Mig-31, Su-30SM, and Su-35S.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) conducted a "routine intercept" of six Russian military planes near the Alaska air defense identification zone on May 11, the command said in a statement. As per the press release, the flyby of the Russian aircraft was monitored using F-16 and F-22 fighter jets, an E-3 AWACS long-range radar surveillance and control aircraft, and a KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft. According to NORAD, the Russian plane remained in international airspace and did not enter sovereign US airspace.On May 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers had flown a planned 13-hour mission over international waters in the Chukotka Sea. Fighters from the Eastern Military District's Air Force and Air Defense Forces accompanied the bombers, including Mig-31, Su-30SM, and Su-35S jets.

