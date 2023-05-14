International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/norad-tracks-russian-military-aircraft-flyby-near-alaska-1110345582.html
NORAD Tracks Russian Military Aircraft Flyby Near Alaska
NORAD Tracks Russian Military Aircraft Flyby Near Alaska
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on May 12 that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers had flown a planned 13-hour mission over neutral waters in the Chukotka Sea. Fighter jets from the Eastern Military District's Air Force and Air Defense Forces accompanied the bombers, including Mig-31, Su-30SM, and Su-35S.
2023-05-14T13:21+0000
2023-05-14T13:21+0000
military
russia
alaska
north american aerospace defense command (norad)
russian defense ministry
tu-95ms
su-30sm
su-35s
patrol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_16:0:1196:664_1920x0_80_0_0_fa59fd88c0e6464651d16d776594071e.png
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) conducted a "routine intercept" of six Russian military planes near the Alaska air defense identification zone on May 11, the command said in a statement. As per the press release, the flyby of the Russian aircraft was monitored using F-16 and F-22 fighter jets, an E-3 AWACS long-range radar surveillance and control aircraft, and a KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft. According to NORAD, the Russian plane remained in international airspace and did not enter sovereign US airspace.On May 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers had flown a planned 13-hour mission over international waters in the Chukotka Sea. Fighters from the Eastern Military District's Air Force and Air Defense Forces accompanied the bombers, including Mig-31, Su-30SM, and Su-35S jets.
russia
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_163:0:1048:664_1920x0_80_0_0_6fd52e5b3038ea6a7e518f10594bffd3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian combat aircraft near alaska, us air force planes escort russian bombers, russian strategic bombers close to us borders
russian combat aircraft near alaska, us air force planes escort russian bombers, russian strategic bombers close to us borders

NORAD Tracks Russian Military Aircraft Flyby Near Alaska

13:21 GMT 14.05.2023
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryTu-95MS bomber on patrol in the Russian Far East, Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Screengrab of Russian Defense Ministry video.
Tu-95MS bomber on patrol in the Russian Far East, Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Screengrab of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russian activity in the North American ADIZ occurs regularly and is considered neither threatening nor provocative, a NORAD statement said.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) conducted a "routine intercept" of six Russian military planes near the Alaska air defense identification zone on May 11, the command said in a statement.
As per the press release, the flyby of the Russian aircraft was monitored using F-16 and F-22 fighter jets, an E-3 AWACS long-range radar surveillance and control aircraft, and a KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft.
According to NORAD, the Russian plane remained in international airspace and did not enter sovereign US airspace.
On May 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers had flown a planned 13-hour mission over international waters in the Chukotka Sea. Fighters from the Eastern Military District's Air Force and Air Defense Forces accompanied the bombers, including Mig-31, Su-30SM, and Su-35S jets.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала