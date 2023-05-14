https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/seven-hurt-in-arizona-shooting-near-mexican-border---reports-1110348844.html

Seven Hurt in Arizona Shooting Near Mexican Border - Reports

Seven people were injured in a shooting that broke out overnight in the US city of Yuma, just north of the US-Mexico border in Arizona, media cited police as saying Sunday.

The Yuma Police Department’s Lt. Craig Johnson said police responded to a call about an aggravated assault that came in shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday (06:00 GMT Sunday), US media reported. Seven people were found injured at the scene of a gathering and transported to a hospital. Johnson said police did not have a suspect but added that there was no credible ongoing threat to the community.

