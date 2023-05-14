International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/seven-hurt-in-arizona-shooting-near-mexican-border---reports-1110348844.html
Seven Hurt in Arizona Shooting Near Mexican Border - Reports
Seven Hurt in Arizona Shooting Near Mexican Border - Reports
Seven people were injured in a shooting that broke out overnight in the US city of Yuma, just north of the US-Mexico border in Arizona, media cited police as saying Sunday.
2023-05-14T12:55+0000
2023-05-14T12:55+0000
americas
us
arizona
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106761/47/1067614707_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_af27d9bd9fb877d32df9ed9d2d9ce586.jpg
The Yuma Police Department’s Lt. Craig Johnson said police responded to a call about an aggravated assault that came in shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday (06:00 GMT Sunday), US media reported. Seven people were found injured at the scene of a gathering and transported to a hospital. Johnson said police did not have a suspect but added that there was no credible ongoing threat to the community.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/shooting-at-shopping-mall-in-texas---police-1110155727.html
americas
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106761/47/1067614707_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_1e4ec871de8f8eeffad3dfaff56c28dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us city of yuma, us-mexico border, injured in a shooting
us city of yuma, us-mexico border, injured in a shooting

Seven Hurt in Arizona Shooting Near Mexican Border - Reports

12:55 GMT 14.05.2023
© City of Mesa Police Department / Facebook / Squad cars of the Mesa Police Department in Arizona.
Squad cars of the Mesa Police Department in Arizona. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© City of Mesa Police Department / Facebook /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven people were injured in a shooting that broke out overnight in the US city of Yuma, just north of the US-Mexico border in Arizona, media cited police as saying Sunday.
The Yuma Police Department’s Lt. Craig Johnson said police responded to a call about an aggravated assault that came in shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday (06:00 GMT Sunday), US media reported.
Mall Shooting Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
Americas
Shooting at Shopping Mall in Texas - Police
6 May, 23:42 GMT
Seven people were found injured at the scene of a gathering and transported to a hospital. Johnson said police did not have a suspect but added that there was no credible ongoing threat to the community.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала