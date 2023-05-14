International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/stakes-couldnt-be-higher-unbridled-super-intelligent-ai-could-wipe-out-humanity-1110344362.html
'Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher': Unbridled Super-Intelligent AI Could 'Wipe Out' Humanity
'Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher': Unbridled Super-Intelligent AI Could 'Wipe Out' Humanity
Uncontrolled Artificial Intelligence (AI) development could produce a powerful digital mind capable of destroying humankind, according to UK Professor Stuart Russell.
2023-05-14T12:45+0000
2023-05-14T12:45+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
aliens
artificial intelligence (ai)
chatgpt
elon musk
steve wozniak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107825/48/1078254859_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_66ec6c5d81dfd11976f852b19d6feae7.jpg
Uncontrolled artificial intelligence (AI) development could produce a powerful digital mind capable of destroying humankind, according to UK Professor Stuart Russell.Given the huge strides made by AI systems and machine learning of late, the time has come “to take a breath” and focus on how to safeguard against the risks an ungovernable super-intelligent machine would pose, the professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, told media.The British scientist, who is also a fellow of Wadham College, Oxford, could hardly contain his frustration with the lackadaisical stance adopted by government ministers regarding regulation of the AI industry. Britain's government said in March that it wanted to "avoid heavy-handed legislation which could stifle innovation," and opted for an "adaptable approach to regulating AI."Pointing to the amazing abilities of OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, which utilizes deep learning neural networks to generate output based on human input, and can pass exams with flying colors and write computer code, Stuart Russell said that, "We’ve made progress without expecting to.” But there is the danger that one day a system similar to ChatGPT could be incorporated into a super-intelligent digital mind that evades human control.Russell, the co-author of a book on artificial intelligence – Human Compatible: AI and the Problem of Control – revealed that he had been summoned by the British government this year to act in an advisory role. The Foreign Office, according to him, “talked to a lot of people and they concluded that loss of control [of a powerful AI] was a plausible and extremely high-significance outcome.” However, the response from the ministers was, “We’ll welcome the AI industry as if, you know, we were talking about making cars or something like that.”Russell blamed the persuasive lobbying efforts of the technology industry, which has been spending billions to “drum” this approach into “legislatures all over the world.”Asked about the arrival of a hypothetical artificial general intelligence (AGI) capable of carrying out any intellectual task that a human can, the scientist warned that this was not something decades away. AGI has already been likened to a “superior alien civilization,” and unless AI research is slapped with more rigid oversight, Russell warned, human civilization might not stand a chance against it. The scientist attempted to explain his fears in simplified terms, saying that a super-powerful AI could be set a task by humans, but resort to a strategy to achieve it fraught with disastrous aftereffects for humanity.For example, in an imaginary scenario, an AI might be asked to solve the problem of climate change, but choose to do so by wiping humans from the face of the Earth.Previously, along with Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, Stuart Russell signed a letter calling for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems that are more advanced than GPT-4. According to the document, “AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity, as shown by extensive research and acknowledged by top AI labs.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230206/artificial-intelligence-could-cause-nuclear-devastation-australian-mp-warns-in-ai-written-speech-1107012156.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/mastermind-behind-ai-quits-google-warns-thinking-machines-pose-danger-to-humanity-1110024905.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107825/48/1078254859_171:0:1195:768_1920x0_80_0_0_2a88cee67b6f88dcfa5292b047f4b3cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ai, artificial intelligence, uncontrolled ai-development, neural networks, openai's chatgpt language model, super-intelligent digital mind, evade human control, more rigid ai oversight, more advanced than gpt-4.
ai, artificial intelligence, uncontrolled ai-development, neural networks, openai's chatgpt language model, super-intelligent digital mind, evade human control, more rigid ai oversight, more advanced than gpt-4.

'Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher': Unbridled Super-Intelligent AI Could 'Wipe Out' Humanity

12:45 GMT 14.05.2023
CC0 / / Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Professor Stuart Russell earlier joined a group of tech celebs, such as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, to sign an open letter warning of the dangers of uncontrolled AI-development and urging for a halt of projects related to neural networks.
Uncontrolled artificial intelligence (AI) development could produce a powerful digital mind capable of destroying humankind, according to UK Professor Stuart Russell.
Given the huge strides made by AI systems and machine learning of late, the time has come “to take a breath” and focus on how to safeguard against the risks an ungovernable super-intelligent machine would pose, the professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, told media.
The British scientist, who is also a fellow of Wadham College, Oxford, could hardly contain his frustration with the lackadaisical stance adopted by government ministers regarding regulation of the AI industry. Britain's government said in March that it wanted to "avoid heavy-handed legislation which could stifle innovation," and opted for an "adaptable approach to regulating AI."
Pointing to the amazing abilities of OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, which utilizes deep learning neural networks to generate output based on human input, and can pass exams with flying colors and write computer code, Stuart Russell said that, "We’ve made progress without expecting to.” But there is the danger that one day a system similar to ChatGPT could be incorporated into a super-intelligent digital mind that evades human control.

“How do you maintain power over entities that are more powerful than you — forever? If you don’t have an answer, then stop doing the research. It’s as simple as that. The stakes couldn’t be higher: if we don’t control our own civilization, we have no say in whether we continue to exist,” he said.

Artificial Intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2023
Artificial Intelligence Could Cause 'Nuclear Devastation,' Australian MP Warns in AI-Written Speech
6 February, 11:46 GMT
Russell, the co-author of a book on artificial intelligence – Human Compatible: AI and the Problem of Control – revealed that he had been summoned by the British government this year to act in an advisory role. The Foreign Office, according to him, “talked to a lot of people and they concluded that loss of control [of a powerful AI] was a plausible and extremely high-significance outcome.” However, the response from the ministers was, “We’ll welcome the AI industry as if, you know, we were talking about making cars or something like that.”
Russell blamed the persuasive lobbying efforts of the technology industry, which has been spending billions to “drum” this approach into “legislatures all over the world.”
Asked about the arrival of a hypothetical artificial general intelligence (AGI) capable of carrying out any intellectual task that a human can, the scientist warned that this was not something decades away. AGI has already been likened to a “superior alien civilization,” and unless AI research is slapped with more rigid oversight, Russell warned, human civilization might not stand a chance against it. The scientist attempted to explain his fears in simplified terms, saying that a super-powerful AI could be set a task by humans, but resort to a strategy to achieve it fraught with disastrous aftereffects for humanity.
For example, in an imaginary scenario, an AI might be asked to solve the problem of climate change, but choose to do so by wiping humans from the face of the Earth.
“Unless its only purpose is to be a benefit to humans, you are actually creating a competitor — and that would be obviously a stupid thing to do,” the computer scientist said.
Previously, along with Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, Stuart Russell signed a letter calling for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems that are more advanced than GPT-4. According to the document, “AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity, as shown by extensive research and acknowledged by top AI labs.
Artificial Intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2023
Beyond Politics
'Godfather of AI' Quits Google, Warns Thinking Machines Pose Danger to Humanity
2 May, 14:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала