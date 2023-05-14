International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/us-deputy-finance-chief-says-debt-ceiling-talks-running-constructively-as-default-looms-1110355990.html
US Deputy Finance Chief Says Debt Ceiling Talks Running Constructively as Default Looms
US Deputy Finance Chief Says Debt Ceiling Talks Running Constructively as Default Looms
US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo assured Americans on Sunday that the talks between White House officials and Republicans on raising the debt limit had been constructive.
2023-05-14T18:47+0000
2023-05-14T18:47+0000
americas
us debt ceiling crisis
joe biden
janet yellen
white house
us treasury
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110191199_0:112:3246:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_a37dd9f936c96343d00e7809992f8ee7.jpg
"The conversations are constructive between all the parties and now the president looks forward to getting together with the leaders to talk about how we continue to make progress," he told an American broadcaster. The White House and Republicans in Congress have been locked in a dispute on a deal that would avert an unprecedented national default as early as June. Adeyemo described the prospect as "catastrophic." President Joe Biden told his press pool on Saturday that the talks were moving along but that they were "not there yet." He has also suggested invoking the 14th Amendment to unilaterally raise the debt limit. Asked whether Biden was really considering the move despite Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling it legally questionable, Adeyemo said that Biden "did not think the 14th Amendment would solve our problems now."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/what-should-americans-brace-for-on-the-brink-of-default-1110191569.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110191199_258:0:2989:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f90997ede6cfa2dda10981d7061acde0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us treasury, us debt ceiling, us economy, default, republicans, democrats
us treasury, us debt ceiling, us economy, default, republicans, democrats

US Deputy Finance Chief Says Debt Ceiling Talks Running Constructively as Default Looms

18:47 GMT 14.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEBThe US Treasury Department building is seen in Washington, DC, January 19, 2023, following an announcement by the US Treasury that it had begun taking measures Thursday to prevent a default on government debt, as Congress heads towards a high-stakes clash between Democrats and Republicans over raising the borrowing limit
The US Treasury Department building is seen in Washington, DC, January 19, 2023, following an announcement by the US Treasury that it had begun taking measures Thursday to prevent a default on government debt, as Congress heads towards a high-stakes clash between Democrats and Republicans over raising the borrowing limit - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo assured Americans on Sunday that the talks between White House officials and Republicans on raising the debt limit had been constructive.
"The conversations are constructive between all the parties and now the president looks forward to getting together with the leaders to talk about how we continue to make progress," he told an American broadcaster.
The White House and Republicans in Congress have been locked in a dispute on a deal that would avert an unprecedented national default as early as June. Adeyemo described the prospect as "catastrophic."
The US Treasury Department building is seen in Washington, DC, January 19, 2023, following an announcement by the US Treasury that it had begun taking measures Thursday to prevent a default on government debt, as Congress heads towards a high-stakes clash between Democrats and Republicans over raising the borrowing limit - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2023
Sputnik Explains
What Should Americans Brace For on the Brink of Default?
8 May, 12:30 GMT
President Joe Biden told his press pool on Saturday that the talks were moving along but that they were "not there yet." He has also suggested invoking the 14th Amendment to unilaterally raise the debt limit.
Asked whether Biden was really considering the move despite Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling it legally questionable, Adeyemo said that Biden "did not think the 14th Amendment would solve our problems now."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала