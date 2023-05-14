https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/us-deputy-finance-chief-says-debt-ceiling-talks-running-constructively-as-default-looms-1110355990.html

US Deputy Finance Chief Says Debt Ceiling Talks Running Constructively as Default Looms

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo assured Americans on Sunday that the talks between White House officials and Republicans on raising the debt limit had been constructive.

"The conversations are constructive between all the parties and now the president looks forward to getting together with the leaders to talk about how we continue to make progress," he told an American broadcaster. The White House and Republicans in Congress have been locked in a dispute on a deal that would avert an unprecedented national default as early as June. Adeyemo described the prospect as "catastrophic." President Joe Biden told his press pool on Saturday that the talks were moving along but that they were "not there yet." He has also suggested invoking the 14th Amendment to unilaterally raise the debt limit. Asked whether Biden was really considering the move despite Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling it legally questionable, Adeyemo said that Biden "did not think the 14th Amendment would solve our problems now."

