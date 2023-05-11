https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/yellen-possible-us-default-may-undermine-americas-global-economic-leadership-1110259028.html

Yellen: Possible US Default May Undermine America's Global Economic Leadership

Yellen: Possible US Default May Undermine America's Global Economic Leadership

Earlier this month, the US Treasury Secretary insisted that her country might run out of options to pay its debt obligations already on June 1 if congressional lawmakers fail to act and raise the country’s debt ceiling.

2023-05-11T11:43+0000

2023-05-11T11:43+0000

2023-05-11T11:43+0000

americas

us

janet yellen

default

debt ceiling

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0b/1110258871_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0a4f3610b4ae0bcde97fe5e0278d017a.jpg

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that political brinkmanship over increasing the US debt ceiling may prompt far-reaching economic repercussions, even without the "catastrophe" of a default.According to the Treasury Secretary, "Short of a default, brinkmanship over the debt limit can also impose serious economic costs."When asked whether there was a long-term fix to the recurring debt-ceiling issue, Yellen called for the US legislature to do away with the process of setting a cap on government borrowing.The remarks come a few days after the Treasury Secretary made it clear that US President Joe Biden may invoke the amendment to the US constitution that allows him to avoid default, bypassing the position of the US Congress."We should not get to the point, where we need to consider whether the president can go on issuing debt, this would be a constitutional crisis," Yellen told a US broadcaster.Earlier in May, Yellen wrote in a letter to Congress that “After reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time."Republican congressional leaders have, meanwhile, told reporters after a recent meeting with Biden and Democrat leaders that there was no new movement on the negotiations to raise the debt ceiling.With the House GOP members demanding linking a rise in the debt ceiling to spending cuts, and Biden seeking to rule out any such preconditions, the tussle will almost certainly to continue in the days to come. Since January, the US has been operating under "extraordinary measures" after the country hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/what-should-americans-brace-for-on-the-brink-of-default-1110191569.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us treasury secretary janet yellen, possible us default, us debt ceiling crisis, global downturn, yelen's concern over possible us default