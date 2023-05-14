International
Voter Turnout in Turkiye's Elections Exceeds 88%
Voter Turnout in Turkiye's Elections Exceeds 88%
The preliminary turnout in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey on Sunday has surpassed 88% domestically and 45% abroad, a Turkish broadcaster said.
As many as 88.19% of eligible voters cast ballots in Turkey, while 45.5% voted at foreign missions in 73 countries and border checkpoints, according to the broadcaster. The turnout is updated as more ballot boxes are opened. Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections have taken place on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate from the Turkish opposition alliance, is considered the main opponent of sitting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The second round of the presidential vote, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.
Voter Turnout in Turkiye's Elections Exceeds 88%

17:17 GMT 14.05.2023
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The preliminary turnout in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey on Sunday has surpassed 88% domestically and 45% abroad, a Turkish broadcaster said.
As many as 88.19% of eligible voters cast ballots in Turkey, while 45.5% voted at foreign missions in 73 countries and border checkpoints, according to the broadcaster.
The turnout is updated as more ballot boxes are opened.
Turkiye's Presidential Election 2023 Results
Multimedia
Turkiye's Presidential Election 2023 Results
15:47 GMT
Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections have taken place on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate from the Turkish opposition alliance, is considered the main opponent of sitting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The second round of the presidential vote, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.
