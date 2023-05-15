https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/erdogan-has-over-55-after-67-of-presidential-election-ballots-abroad-processed---reports-1110360611.html

Erdogan Has Over 55% After 67% of Presidential Election Ballots Abroad Processed - Reports

Erdogan Has Over 55% After 67% of Presidential Election Ballots Abroad Processed - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has over 55% of the votes in the presidential election, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has over 41% with more than 67% of ballots processed abroad, according to the tally from state-run broadcaster.

Earlier, TRT Haber reported that with 99.9% of the ballots counted, Erdogan had 49.34% of the votes, while Kilicdaroglu had 45%. Erdogan told his supporters in Ankara late on Sunday night that he still had hope of winning in the first round with over 50% since votes from abroad had not all been processed. According to the latest state TV tally, with 67.33% of the ballots processed from abroad, Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, has 55.36%, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, has 41.26%.

