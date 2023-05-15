https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/explosion-hits-center-of-lugansk-video-1110378451.html

Explosion Hits Center of Lugansk: Video

Explosion Hits Center of Lugansk: Video

An explosion has occurred in the center of Lugansk on Monday, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Public Chamber said.

"In Lugansk, on Demekhina Street, as close as possible to the state television and radio company of the LPR, an explosion occurred. The place of emergency has been cordoned off. Emergency services are working," the chamber said in a statement. LPR acting head said that a number of people have suffered injuries after the explosion. Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent report that the blast occurred in a barbershop.Earlier in the day, the representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said that Ukraine used two Storm Shadow missiles during an attack on Lugansk early on Monday.

