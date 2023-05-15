International
Musk to Meet With Macron in France - Reports
US entrepreneur Elon Musk arrived in France on Monday to participate in the Choose France economic summit and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the event, French TV channel BFMTV reported on Monday, citing the Elysee Palace.
Musk is scheduled to meet with Macron on Monday morning before heading to the forum. The entrepreneur also plans to have breakfast with French Economy, Finance and Recovery Minister Bruno Le Maire, the report said. Later in the day, businessmen, investors and heads of large companies will gather at the Choose France Summit in Versailles in the suburbs of Paris. The first event of this kind, aimed at attracting foreign investments in France, took place in 2018.
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongTesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Elon Musk arrived in France on Monday to participate in the Choose France economic summit and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the event, French TV channel reported on Monday, citing the Elysee Palace.
Musk is scheduled to meet with Macron on Monday morning before heading to the forum. The entrepreneur also plans to have breakfast with French Economy, Finance and Recovery Minister Bruno Le Maire, the report said.
Later in the day, businessmen, investors and heads of large companies will gather at the Choose France Summit in Versailles in the suburbs of Paris.
The first event of this kind, aimed at attracting foreign investments in France, took place in 2018.
