Needing US Hires, Norway Dubs Lack of F-35 Mechanics 'Declaration of Bankruptcy'

According to Norway's own air professionals, the staff shortage is a persistent problem that won't be remedied by million-dollar grants alone.

A recent report by Norway's Defense Commission has highlighted a severe shortage of mechanics in the Scandinavian country's air force.The problem is said to have exacerbated by the closure of the air base at Bodo, with the entire F-35 fleet to be distributed between air stations and Orland and Evenes.As of now, Norway is forced it to hire technical personnel for its prized fleet of F-35s abroad, from none other than the US-based manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, but this solution is admittedly temporary. According to Gram, the plan is valid until the end of 2023.The government is now proposing to earmark nearly NOK 60 million ($5.6 million) to secure enough technicians for the F-35 fleet from the country's four aviation schools, including a newly established one at Fosen. However, even according to branch representatives themselves, the million-dollar grants won't solve the problem in the short term."Getting an aviation specialist or technician trained takes time. It takes up to five years before a technician is put into production. Then it takes even more time before you get the hands-on know-how with F-35s," union representative Sigurd Myrvoll with 30 years of experience at Bodo Air Base told Norwegian media.Myrvoll further argued that the lack of aircraft technicians makes Norway vulnerable despite receiving top-notch gear.Myrvoll also stressed that Norway in general has too few employees per plane compared to other countries in Europe, a problem only made worse by Bodo Air Base's closure, a facility with 110 aviation workers and flight technicians.In total, Norway has ordered 52 F-35 jets, making it the largest military procurement in the Nordic country's history. According to the agreement, Oslo will receive six new F-35s from the US-based factory annually.

