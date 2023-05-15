https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/ukraine-fired-3-storm-shadow-15-himars-missiles-at-lpr-in-past-week-1110363223.html

Ukraine Fired 3 Storm Shadow, 15 HIMARS Missiles at LPR in Past Week

Ukraine Fired 3 Storm Shadow, 15 HIMARS Missiles at LPR in Past Week

Ukrainian troops have fired three Storm Shadow and 15 HIMARS missiles at the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past week, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Monday.

2023-05-15T06:54+0000

2023-05-15T06:54+0000

2023-05-15T06:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

lugansk

lpr

joint center for control and coordination (jccc)

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_0:7:770:440_1920x0_80_0_0_0d525dfa29fa2d8decef62ef36451912.jpg

"Over the past week, the LPR representative office in the JCCC has recorded: seven attacks on the territory of the republic by the armed formations of Ukraine ... during which the enemy used Storm Shadow cruise missiles (three missiles) and HIMARS MLRS (15 missiles)," the office wrote on Telegram. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 16 others, including six children, were injured, the office added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/what-are-storm-shadow-missiles-and-how-can-russia-defeat-them-1110288372.html

ukraine

lugansk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian troops, storm shadow, himars missiles