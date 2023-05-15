International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Fired 3 Storm Shadow, 15 HIMARS Missiles at LPR in Past Week
Ukraine Fired 3 Storm Shadow, 15 HIMARS Missiles at LPR in Past Week
Ukrainian troops have fired three Storm Shadow and 15 HIMARS missiles at the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past week, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Monday.
"Over the past week, the LPR representative office in the JCCC has recorded: seven attacks on the territory of the republic by the armed formations of Ukraine ... during which the enemy used Storm Shadow cruise missiles (three missiles) and HIMARS MLRS (15 missiles)," the office wrote on Telegram. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 16 others, including six children, were injured, the office added.
06:54 GMT 15.05.2023 (Updated: 06:55 GMT 15.05.2023)
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have fired three Storm Shadow and 15 HIMARS missiles at the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past week, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Monday.
"Over the past week, the LPR representative office in the JCCC has recorded: seven attacks on the territory of the republic by the armed formations of Ukraine ... during which the enemy used Storm Shadow cruise missiles (three missiles) and HIMARS MLRS (15 missiles)," the office wrote on Telegram.
Aerospace Defence Forces tactical drill with combat firing - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
Military
What are Storm Shadow Missiles and How Can Russia Defeat Them?
12 May, 13:27 GMT
As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 16 others, including six children, were injured, the office added.
