https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/ukraine-fired-3-storm-shadow-15-himars-missiles-at-lpr-in-past-week-1110363223.html
Ukraine Fired 3 Storm Shadow, 15 HIMARS Missiles at LPR in Past Week
Ukraine Fired 3 Storm Shadow, 15 HIMARS Missiles at LPR in Past Week
Ukrainian troops have fired three Storm Shadow and 15 HIMARS missiles at the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past week, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Monday.
2023-05-15T06:54+0000
2023-05-15T06:54+0000
2023-05-15T06:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
lugansk
lpr
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_0:7:770:440_1920x0_80_0_0_0d525dfa29fa2d8decef62ef36451912.jpg
"Over the past week, the LPR representative office in the JCCC has recorded: seven attacks on the territory of the republic by the armed formations of Ukraine ... during which the enemy used Storm Shadow cruise missiles (three missiles) and HIMARS MLRS (15 missiles)," the office wrote on Telegram. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 16 others, including six children, were injured, the office added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/what-are-storm-shadow-missiles-and-how-can-russia-defeat-them-1110288372.html
ukraine
lugansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_87:0:683:447_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf5e3fbd1b1547ef392eca7ff9dbdad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian troops, storm shadow, himars missiles
ukrainian troops, storm shadow, himars missiles
Ukraine Fired 3 Storm Shadow, 15 HIMARS Missiles at LPR in Past Week
06:54 GMT 15.05.2023 (Updated: 06:55 GMT 15.05.2023)
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have fired three Storm Shadow and 15 HIMARS missiles at the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past week, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Monday.
"Over the past week, the LPR representative office in the JCCC has recorded: seven attacks on the territory of the republic by the armed formations of Ukraine ... during which the enemy used Storm Shadow
cruise missiles (three missiles) and HIMARS MLRS (15 missiles)," the office wrote on Telegram.
As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 16 others, including six children, were injured, the office added.