International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/kiev-avoids-confirming-use-of-uk-made-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles-against-russian-forces-1110339611.html
Kiev Avoids Confirming Use of UK-Made Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles Against Russian Forces
Kiev Avoids Confirming Use of UK-Made Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles Against Russian Forces
Spokesman for the Ukrainian air force command Yuriy Ignat on Sunday avoided confirming the use of UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles against the Russian forces.
2023-05-14T09:27+0000
2023-05-14T10:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109753693_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_758e4fad971f48f8ecdb6d6b64c457fb.jpg
"I think, you are right," Ignat said slightly smiling in an interview in response to a phrase that the Ukrainian citizens will probably be informed by the authorities on the use of Storm Shadows or simply see results of such strikes. Additionally, the spokesman said that there should be no technical problems with the missiles, as a number of Western cruise rockets are already fired from Ukrainian military jets, adding that "the issue with missiles has been worked out." On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine used two Storm Shadow missiles and one US-made ADM-160 MALD decoy missile to shell Luhansk on May 12. Another Storm Shadow missile hit a village near Lugansk on Saturday, according to the local authorities. Several civilians, including children, were injured as a result of the strikes. Western countries, including the United Kingdom, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after the beginning of Russia’s special operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned against such supplies as they would prolong and escalate the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/what-are-storm-shadow-missiles-and-how-can-russia-defeat-them-1110288372.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109753693_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3554e15107d3d0b1a51bdd29adba5ce8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian air force, uk-made storm shadow cruise missiles
ukrainian air force, uk-made storm shadow cruise missiles

Kiev Avoids Confirming Use of UK-Made Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles Against Russian Forces

09:27 GMT 14.05.2023 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 14.05.2023)
© AFP 2023 / SERGEY BOBOKServicemen belonging to the assault brigade "Spartan" of National Guard of Ukraine, take part in military exercises in Kharkov region on April 20, 2023
Servicemen belonging to the assault brigade Spartan of National Guard of Ukraine, take part in military exercises in Kharkov region on April 20, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEY BOBOK
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spokesman for the Ukrainian air force command Yuriy Ignat on Sunday avoided confirming the use of UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles against the Russian forces.
"I think, you are right," Ignat said slightly smiling in an interview in response to a phrase that the Ukrainian citizens will probably be informed by the authorities on the use of Storm Shadows or simply see results of such strikes.
Additionally, the spokesman said that there should be no technical problems with the missiles, as a number of Western cruise rockets are already fired from Ukrainian military jets, adding that "the issue with missiles has been worked out."
Aerospace Defence Forces tactical drill with combat firing - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
Military
What are Storm Shadow Missiles and How Can Russia Defeat Them?
12 May, 13:27 GMT
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine used two Storm Shadow missiles and one US-made ADM-160 MALD decoy missile to shell Luhansk on May 12. Another Storm Shadow missile hit a village near Lugansk on Saturday, according to the local authorities. Several civilians, including children, were injured as a result of the strikes.
Western countries, including the United Kingdom, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after the beginning of Russia’s special operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned against such supplies as they would prolong and escalate the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала