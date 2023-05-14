https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/kiev-avoids-confirming-use-of-uk-made-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles-against-russian-forces-1110339611.html

Kiev Avoids Confirming Use of UK-Made Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles Against Russian Forces

Spokesman for the Ukrainian air force command Yuriy Ignat on Sunday avoided confirming the use of UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles against the Russian forces.

"I think, you are right," Ignat said slightly smiling in an interview in response to a phrase that the Ukrainian citizens will probably be informed by the authorities on the use of Storm Shadows or simply see results of such strikes. Additionally, the spokesman said that there should be no technical problems with the missiles, as a number of Western cruise rockets are already fired from Ukrainian military jets, adding that "the issue with missiles has been worked out." On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine used two Storm Shadow missiles and one US-made ADM-160 MALD decoy missile to shell Luhansk on May 12. Another Storm Shadow missile hit a village near Lugansk on Saturday, according to the local authorities. Several civilians, including children, were injured as a result of the strikes. Western countries, including the United Kingdom, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after the beginning of Russia’s special operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned against such supplies as they would prolong and escalate the conflict.

