Ukraine's 'Fanatical' Ex-Envoy to Germany Parachutes Into Brazil to Wreak Havoc

Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Melnyk attracted controversy throughout his tenure as ambassador to Germany from 2014-2022, with German officials trying to avoid meeting him and privately characterizing him a “pain in the a**.” Now, he’s been picked ambassador to Brazil, and that’s bad news for Brasilia, says Brazilian journalist Lucas Leiroz.

Andriy Melnyk officially became Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil late last week after getting the go-ahead from the Brazilian government.The diplomat, known for causing scandal after scandal at his previous foreign posting, including telling Willy Brandt's son to "go to hell," and labeling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz an "offended liverwurst," was sent to Brasilia after Brazil's new government, led by President Lula da Silva, offered to help broker peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.The move marks a dramatic shift away from Kiev’s general lack of interest in the state of Brazilian-Ukrainian ties, says Leiroz.Lula's efforts to serve as an intermediary in peace negotiations turns Brasilia into an "object of international dispute," according to the observer.Pointing to Melnyk’s controversial reputation from his days as Ukrainian envoy to Berlin, the journalist said he expects the diplomat to act in the same way in Brasilia, since Melnyk is a particularly emphatic defender of the Ukrainian regime.Melnyk should grow into his new job, and collaborate extensively with US and European embassies to try to shift Brazil’s public opinion in Kiev’s favor. But he will "find a lot of resistance," Leiroz said, given that on many issues, Brazil is split between the US and its allies and those favoring stronger relations with Russia and China, and who would like a “pragmatically stable Brazil to negotiate with both sides.”In any event, Melnyk’s appointment is a sure sign that Kiev has no plans to negotiate peace – Brasilia-mediated or otherwise, the observer said. “Kiev does not have the autonomy and sovereignty to ignore NATO and start negotiations with Moscow. And NATO has no interest in negotiating peace,” Leiroz concluded.The list of controversies surrounding Melnyk from his work in Germany is too long to mention, but includesZelensky removed Melnyk from his post as ambassador to Germany last summer, after a number of German lawmakers demanded the diplomat’s expulsion for calling Chancellor Scholz an "offended liverwurst" after Scholz held off on visiting Kiev after Ukrainian officials claimed that President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was a Russian agent of influence.Melnyk was returned to Kiev and promoted to deputy foreign minister, continuing his attacks on Germans who are opposed to their country’s involvement in the Ukraine proxy war.

