Ukrainian Troops Active Along Entire Front Line, But No Counteroffensive Yet - DPR Head

Ukrainian troops have become active along the entire front line, but this is not a counteroffensive yet, the situation is under control, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Monday.
2023-05-15T07:06+0000
2023-05-15T07:06+0000
2023-05-15T07:36+0000
"We are seeing real activation along the entire line of contact. This is not yet the counteroffensive about which there is a lot of talk. We see that the enemy is trying to probe our positions, trying to conduct reconnaissance ... in some areas," Pushilin told Russian broadcaster, noting that "in general, the situation is under control."Speaking about the situation in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Pushylin said that there was "definitely an absolute improvement". Russian forces are advancing and "bringing the liberation of the city to its logical conclusion," he added. At the beginning of April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev's counteroffensive against Russia could start this summer. Later on, he said it could be launched in the immediate future. US media reported Ukraine's counteroffensive was scheduled for April 30.
07:06 GMT 15.05.2023 (Updated: 07:36 GMT 15.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have become active along the entire front line, but this is not a counteroffensive yet, the situation is under control, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Monday.
"We are seeing real activation along the entire line of contact. This is not yet the counteroffensive about which there is a lot of talk. We see that the enemy is trying to probe our positions, trying to conduct reconnaissance ... in some areas," Pushilin told Russian broadcaster, noting that "in general, the situation is under control."
Speaking about the situation in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Pushylin said that there was "definitely an absolute improvement".
Russian forces are advancing and "bringing the liberation of the city to its logical conclusion," he added.
At the beginning of April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev's counteroffensive against Russia could start this summer. Later on, he said it could be launched in the immediate future. US media reported Ukraine's counteroffensive
was scheduled for April 30.