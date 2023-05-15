https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/ukrainian-troops-become-active-along-entire-front-line-but-no-counteroffensive-yet---dpr-1110363344.html

Ukrainian Troops Active Along Entire Front Line, But No Counteroffensive Yet - DPR Head

Ukrainian Troops Active Along Entire Front Line, But No Counteroffensive Yet - DPR Head

Ukrainian troops have become active along the entire front line, but this is not a counteroffensive yet, the situation is under control, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Monday.

2023-05-15T07:06+0000

2023-05-15T07:06+0000

2023-05-15T07:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

donetsk

denis pushilin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1e/1109983886_0:217:2872:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_8666865a20cd112f94b39681f363fce7.jpg

"We are seeing real activation along the entire line of contact. This is not yet the counteroffensive about which there is a lot of talk. We see that the enemy is trying to probe our positions, trying to conduct reconnaissance ... in some areas," Pushilin told Russian broadcaster, noting that "in general, the situation is under control."Speaking about the situation in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Pushylin said that there was "definitely an absolute improvement". Russian forces are advancing and "bringing the liberation of the city to its logical conclusion," he added. At the beginning of April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev's counteroffensive against Russia could start this summer. Later on, he said it could be launched in the immediate future. US media reported Ukraine's counteroffensive was scheduled for April 30.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/us-pressure-on-kiev-to-deliver-battlefield-success-could-botch-counteroffensive-1110333858.html

ukraine

russia

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian troops, donetsk people's republic, situation is under control