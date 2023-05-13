https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraine-officials-realistic--pragmatic-about-dubious-success-of-counteroffensive-1110309775.html

Ukraine Officials 'Realistic & Pragmatic' About Dubious Success of Counteroffensive

The Kiev regime is dubious about the success of the long-awaited counteroffensive of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, US media reported.

The Kiev regime is dubious about the success of the long-awaited counteroffensive of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, US media reported.Behind closed doors, some high-ranking officials in Kiev have struck what was described as a “very realistic and very pragmatic” tone, conceding that it is unlikely Ukraine will be able to gain ground in the new Russian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics, at least this year, writes the publication.The puppet regime being used by the West in its proxy war with Russia appears to fear lest failed expectations about battlefield advances will result in the West becoming less inclined to provide financial and military support to Kiev. Furthermore, anything less than victory could not only reportedly prompt the West to start questioning the point of propping up the authorities holed up in Kiev, but could witness Kiev facing pressure from its backers to agree to peace negotiations with Moscow this year.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky recently argued the case for more promised Western military aid before starting the counteroffensive, adding that Kiev needed “a little more time.” This plea came despite NATO member states having already sent billions of dollars in tanks, armored vehicles, missiles, launchers, ammunition, and drones, with the UK recently announcing it was giving long-range Storm Shadow missiles to UkraineUS President Joe Biden signalled strong support for Ukraine for “as long as it takes” when he visited Kiev, and, “We would not describe the counter-offensive as make or break,” a White House official was cited as saying. But in actual fact, that is exactly what it may become.Speaking confidentially, some US officials reportedly think that if Kiev hopes to "sell additional aid requests to Congress and the American public," it will definitely need to demonstrate success on the battlefield. As for the support that Ukraine's officials receive In Europe, it is “not really conditional on Ukraine making progress on the military front in the near future... But it could be important for the US to see some progress before they get into an election year. It’s not that their commitment will vanish but their attention span gets very short in an election year”, a senior diplomat was quoted as saying."Time is not on Ukraine’s side, Russia has the upper hand in the long haul,” a European source added.Earlier, weighing in on the "muscular Ukrainian talk" about a looming counteroffensive to "retake ground", it was suggested that a real surprise option would be hard for Kiev to achieve. In fact, Kiev might be staking on brinkmanship that would escalate the conflict to the level of a world war, an Asian media report speculated. While it could not be ruled out that Ukraine saw this as an opportunity, NATO was "not quite ready to buy into this," the report concluded.On May 11, the Russian Defense Ministry said statements by military correspondents "shared by individual telegram channels about ‘defense breakthroughs’ that took place in various parts of the contact line do not correspond to reality. It added that two Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the Liman direction. Earlier, unconfirmed statements had claimed that a Ukrainian operation had been underway along Russia's front lines despite past remarks from Kiev that forces still needed additional time to prepare for such a move.

