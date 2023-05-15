https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/uks-military-aid-to-ukraine-will-not-affect-russias-special-military-op---moscow-1110373011.html

UK's Military Aid to Ukraine Will Not Affect Russia’s Special Military Op - Moscow

London is trying to be at the forefront among those who continue to send weapons to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We take this extremely negatively, the UK claims to be at the forefront among those countries that continue to pump weapons to Ukraine," Peskov told reporter, commenting on the UK government's remark.The UK's military aid to Ukraine will not affect Russia’s special military operation, but will lead to further destruction, the official added.Earlier in the day, the UK government said that London will provide Ukraine with air defense missiles and unmanned aerial systems, including long-range attack drones, in the coming months.There have not been any statements from Minsk regarding the state of health of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Peskov said, adding that it is necessary to pay attention on official statements."We need to focus on official statements. There were no such official statements from Minsk. And here we believe that it is very important to focus on official information," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin worries about reports on Lukashenko’s deteriorated health.Turkey is able to hold transparent elections and prevent all violations, Peskov said, when asked about the threat of the US interference in elections."Turkey is a mature democracy, a strong sovereign country, which, of course, is able to ensure transparent, democratic elections, transparent elections and prevent any illegal actions," Peskov told reporters.The spokesman also said that the Kremlin closely follows elections in Turkey and will respect any choice of its people.Turkey held the presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday. So far, none of the presidential candidates have secured more than 50% of the vote. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains over 50%, is scheduled for May 28.The Kremlin strongly disagrees with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently said that Russia is becoming dependent on China, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.The spokesman also said that Russia considers Macron’s approach to be "absolutely wrong" and to be the evidence of the "wrong understanding" of what is happening.Macron has told the Opinion agency that Russia suffered a "geopolitical defeat" and is becoming dependent on China, thus “raising doubts” among its historical allies.

