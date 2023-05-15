https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/ukraine-to-receive-new-uk-military-aid-in-coming-months---london-1110366509.html

Ukraine to Receive New UK Military Aid in Coming Months - London

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with air defense missiles and unmanned aerial systems in the coming months, the UK government said on Monday.

"Today the Prime Minister will confirm the further UK provision of hundreds of air defense missiles and further unmanned aerial systems including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200 km. These will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion," the government said in a press release.The government also said that the UK will start training Ukrainian pilots this summer. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London.

