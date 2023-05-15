https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/us-consumer-debt-stands-at-17-trillion-credit-card-defaults-at-pandemic-level-1110385817.html

US Consumer Debt Stands at $17 Trillion, Credit Card Defaults at Pandemic Level

The US consumer debt has exceeded $17 trillion the first time ever, with Americans defaulting on credit card and car loans at pandemic levels, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said.

Total household debt in the first quarter of 2023 rose by $148 billion, or 0.9%, to $17.05 trillion, the report said, adding that balances were also $2.9 trillion higher than at the end of 2019, before the pandemic-triggered recession.Credit card balances were flat in the first quarter, standing at $986 billion, but auto loan balances increased by $10 billion in the first quarter, bucking the typical trend of balance declines in first quarters, the report said.Student loan balances slightly increased to $1.6 trillion. Other balances, which include retail cards and other consumer loans, increased by $5 billion, the report said.In total, non-housing debt grew by $24 billion for the first quarter, the report added.Mortgage balances rose modestly by $121 billion and stood at $12.04 trillion at the end of March, according the report.

