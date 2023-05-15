https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopters-obliterate-ukrainian-stronghold-1110376272.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Obliterate Ukrainian Stronghold
Ka-52 is the best attack helicopter Russia operates at the moment and one of the most effective in its class around the globe.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has recently shared a video of top-end Ka-52 attack helicopters fire S-8 unguided rockets. According to a statement by the military, the crew blasted an enemy frontline command point and hit several Ukrainian armored vehicles.The Ka-52 is equipped with six hardpoints for mounting various armaments. The helicopter has a maximum load capacity at up to 12 9K121 Vikhr ATGMs, which are capable of hitting enemy armour at a 10km distance; up to 80 80mm S-8 unguided rockets or 10 122mm S-13 rockets alongside with various unguided bombs, gunpods, and up to four Igla anti-air missiles.The powerful and accurate 2A42 30mm autocannon, the same as on the famous BMP-2, is used as the main armament of this helicopter.
Ka-52 is one of the most effective attack helicopters Russia operates at the moment and one of the most effective in its class worldwide, equipped with a variety of guided and unguided munitions in addition to modern avionics and cutting-edge optical systems.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has recently shared a video of top-end Ka-52 attack helicopters
fire S-8 unguided rockets. According to a statement by the military, the crew blasted an enemy frontline command point and hit several Ukrainian armored vehicles.
The Ka-52 is equipped with six hardpoints for mounting various armaments. The helicopter has a maximum load capacity at up to 12 9K121 Vikhr ATGMs
, which are capable of hitting enemy armour at a 10km distance; up to 80 80mm S-8 unguided rockets or 10 122mm S-13 rockets alongside with various unguided bombs, gunpods, and up to four Igla anti-air missiles.
The powerful and accurate 2A42 30mm autocannon, the same as on the famous BMP-2, is used as the main armament of this helicopter.