China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole - NASA Head

China could beat the United States to a manned landing at the South Pole of the Moon, where crucial water resources are believed to be available and then claim possession of the territory

The history of China’s attitude towards claiming disputed territories in the South China Sea, especially the Spratly Islands, proved that they had established a pattern of claiming full territorial control when they could establish primacy of occupation, Nelson alleged. The NASA administrator said US leaders must realize the country is in a space race with China and how serious the race of getting on the Moon is. Currently the US Artemis program plans to return astronauts to the surface of the Moon in 2025. President Joe Biden's 2024 proposed budget requests more than $8 billion for the Artemis program, which plans to accelerate to annual crewed missions to the surface of the Moon starting with Artemis IV in 2028.

