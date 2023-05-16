https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/cia-backs-monsters-and-radicals-to-sow-global-chaos--former-psy-ops-officer-1110399369.html

CIA Backs 'Monsters' and 'Radicals' to Sow Global Chaos — Former Psy-Ops Officer

CIA Backs ‘Monsters’ and ‘Radicals’ to Sow Global Chaos — Former Psy-Ops Officer

The US has a long history of backing military coups and 'colour revolutions' against foreign governments which refuse to bow down to Washington. Scott Bennett explains why the morality of its proxy forces is not an issue.

The US military trains mercenaries and terrorists for CIA-run destabilisation and coup operations around the world, a former US Army psy-ops expert says. On Monday a major US daily newspaper reported on newly-released Department of Defense (DoD) documents that revealed the Pentagon was not screening militants recruited for its proxy force training programs for previous human rights abuses.The US Congress, which approved $115 million in 2018 to recruit, arm and train "counterterrorism" and insurgent forces, has blocked previous efforts to require vetting for involvement in atrocities.US special forces trained Ukrainians in guerrilla tactics to employ against Russia prior to the conflict between the two nations. Video evidence has since emerged of Ukrainian troops torturing and murdering Russian prisoners of war and civilians.Former US Army psychological warfare officer Scott Bennett told Sputnik that there was nothing new about Washington's use of surrogate forces to destabilise those nations in its sights.The former Psy-Ops agent explained that one of their main missions was to "identify, recruit, train, deploy, and support" local militants in other countries for "social-political-economic disruption for the purposes of destabilizing the government of that nation."Those black operations are often planned by the CIA and executed through the US embassies in those countries, "regardless of how bloody, criminal, or unconstitutional the mission may be" Bennett noted.The details in the Pentagon documents, released through a freedom of information (FoI) request, make "perfect sense" and fit with the standard military and CIA objectives, strategies, and tactics for "irregular-asymmetric warfare", "low intensity conflict", "psychological warfare-information operations”, and “guerrilla warfare," he said.The army insider said the US had no qualms about recruiting violent criminals as its mercenaries in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and elsewhere, using them to create a "firestorm of fear, violence and instability that can be used as a form of psychological warfare to coerce the population into surrendering to the US puppet regime or dictator" — with Syria, Libya, and Ukraine being the most recent examples.Responding to a report by China's Global Times that US military personnel had even trained members of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, Bennett said neither the CIA and the DoD applied "ethical scrutiny or moral filter" to the proxy forces it recruits.That was "not only understandable and to be expected, but indeed it is entirely purposeful and designed to be this way," he added. That was most apparent in Ukraine, he said, where "never before has so much brainwashing occurred to the point where the Ukrainian people are completely lobotomized and hypnotized by the racial, religious, and ethnic bigotry and prejudice against Russians."Hew lamented that US institutions which claimed to champion democracy had been "the Frankenstein doctors that have created this monstrosity."

