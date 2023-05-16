https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/czech-opposition-party-spd-to-spearhead-rally-against-economic-reforms-on-may-24-1110406839.html

Czech Opposition Party SPD to Spearhead Rally Against Economic Reforms on May 24

The Czech right-wing party Freedom and Direct Democracy plans to bring people out on May 24 to protest against the government's recently announced economic reform package, said party's leader, Tomio Okamura.

The SPD chairman has asked trade unions for help in organizing demonstrations, but they were "still hesitant," he said. Last Thursday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala presented a package of reforms designed to curb the rising national debt and budget deficit. It includes measures to reduce government subsidies, abolish tax exemptions, and revise the VAT as well as a pension reform. Fiala expects the cut in spending to save the budget 46 billion Czech korunas ($2.1 billion). On Monday, the leader of the Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions, Josef Stredula, responded to the announcement by threatening to take workers on strike over income cuts planned under Fiala's reform and accusing the prime minister of lying.The Czech news agency reported on Tuesday that a number of trade unions, including the Association of Independent Unions, the trade union of transport workers DOSIA and the union representing workers of car manufacturer Skoda Auto, expressed their willingness to join the strike. More than 70% of Czechs do not believe in the success of the economic reforms proposed by the government, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Median research agency on behalf of Czech Radio. Respondents most often agree that the biggest savings would be on the upkeep of the state apparatus.

