https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/eight-in-10-americans-think-default-would-worsen-economy--poll-1110407123.html

Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy – Poll

Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy – Poll

Eighty percent of Americans believe that a US default on its debt would result in a worsened economy, a Morning Consult poll showed Tuesday, as Democrats and Republicans continue to haggle over the nation's debt ceiling.

2023-05-16T20:33+0000

2023-05-16T20:33+0000

2023-05-16T20:33+0000

americas

us

americans

default

us debt

us debt ceiling crisis

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107034/47/1070344747_0:61:1920:1141_1920x0_80_0_0_8d80c7508ffaf16fcba55f9920d5ee1c.jpg

Seventy-five percent think that the default would lead to a substantial decline in the stock market, followed by 72% who say it would cost the country its standing as a financial leader internationally.Americans, however, are less likely to think that they would be affected personally, with 39% holding this view.Voters from both parties agree about the most likely outcomes of a default. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats and 81% of Republican and independent voters believe that the economy would tumble, while 77% of Democrats, 74% of independents and 75% of Republicans said they expect the stock market to fall.The survey was conducted from May 8-11 among a representative sample of 1,970 registered voters, with an unweighted margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.The US Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the country faced a "significant risk" of defaulting within the first two weeks of June if lawmakers fail to increase the amount of debt the country is legally allowed to take on.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/us-debt-ceiling-saga-just-sabre-rattling-across-party-divide-1110259332.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us default, will us face default, us debt ceiling crisis 2023, will biden and gop make a deal on debt ceiling, americans opinion about default