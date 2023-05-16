https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/eight-in-10-americans-think-default-would-worsen-economy--poll-1110407123.html
Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy – Poll
Eighty percent of Americans believe that a US default on its debt would result in a worsened economy, a Morning Consult poll showed Tuesday, as Democrats and Republicans continue to haggle over the nation's debt ceiling.
Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy – Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Eighty percent of Americans believe that a US default on its debt would result in a worsened economy, a Morning Consult poll showed Tuesday, as Democrats and Republicans continue to haggle over the nation's debt ceiling.
Seventy-five percent think that the default would lead to a substantial decline in the stock market, followed by 72% who say it would cost the country its standing as a financial leader internationally
.
Americans, however, are less likely to think that they would be affected personally, with 39% holding this view.
Voters from both parties agree about the most likely outcomes of a default. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats and 81% of Republican and independent voters believe that the economy would tumble, while 77% of Democrats, 74% of independents and 75% of Republicans said they expect the stock market to fall.
The survey was conducted from May 8-11 among a representative sample of 1,970 registered voters, with an unweighted margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.
The US Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the country faced a "significant risk
" of defaulting within the first two weeks of June if lawmakers fail to increase the amount of debt the country is legally allowed to take on.