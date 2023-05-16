International
Eighty percent of Americans believe that a US default on its debt would result in a worsened economy, a Morning Consult poll showed Tuesday, as Democrats and Republicans continue to haggle over the nation's debt ceiling.
Seventy-five percent think that the default would lead to a substantial decline in the stock market, followed by 72% who say it would cost the country its standing as a financial leader internationally.Americans, however, are less likely to think that they would be affected personally, with 39% holding this view.Voters from both parties agree about the most likely outcomes of a default. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats and 81% of Republican and independent voters believe that the economy would tumble, while 77% of Democrats, 74% of independents and 75% of Republicans said they expect the stock market to fall.The survey was conducted from May 8-11 among a representative sample of 1,970 registered voters, with an unweighted margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.The US Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the country faced a "significant risk" of defaulting within the first two weeks of June if lawmakers fail to increase the amount of debt the country is legally allowed to take on.
Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy – Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Eighty percent of Americans believe that a US default on its debt would result in a worsened economy, a Morning Consult poll showed Tuesday, as Democrats and Republicans continue to haggle over the nation's debt ceiling.
Seventy-five percent think that the default would lead to a substantial decline in the stock market, followed by 72% who say it would cost the country its standing as a financial leader internationally.
Americans, however, are less likely to think that they would be affected personally, with 39% holding this view.
Voters from both parties agree about the most likely outcomes of a default. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats and 81% of Republican and independent voters believe that the economy would tumble, while 77% of Democrats, 74% of independents and 75% of Republicans said they expect the stock market to fall.
The survey was conducted from May 8-11 among a representative sample of 1,970 registered voters, with an unweighted margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.
The US Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the country faced a "significant risk" of defaulting within the first two weeks of June if lawmakers fail to increase the amount of debt the country is legally allowed to take on.
