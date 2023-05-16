https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/growing-debt-to-strip-us-of-status-of-worlds-top-economy-warns-investor-1110392737.html

Growing Debt to Strip US of World's Top Economy Status, Investor Warns

Legendary investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik that the ever growing debt of the US Government threatens its status as the number one economy in the world.

"In 100 years, it's going to be much worse. Young people in America are not going to have nearly as good a life as they had before. And some countries are going to rise to replace America as the number one," Rogers said. "What are the consequences? Continued decline in America's standard of living and in America's position in the world. It's happened to everybody. Every country that's been number one has made mistakes and spent a lot of money and gone into debt, has gone into decline." Rogers recalled that 100 years ago, Britain was the number one country in the world, but then spent a lot of money, and went deep into debt. When asked about what country could overtake the US's place, the investor said that "it should be China," but expressed belief that certain currency constraints may prevent the country from topping the list of world economies. Rogers noted, however, that the Chinese are opening their currency and they're making it more tradable. The United States is teetering on the brink of a default of its obligations if the Biden administration fails to get its Republican rivals in Congress to agree to raising the nation’s debt ceiling. The Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the United States faced a "significant risk" of defaulting within the first two weeks of June if lawmakers fail to increase the amount of debt the country is legally allowed to take on. Talks between President Joe Biden and top lawmakers on raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling are expected to resume early this week, after a planned meeting on Friday was postponed to allow staff to continue negotiations.The Election Will Have No Effect On EconomyThe US economy will experience economic issues by 2025 regardless of who is elected as the next president, Rogers told Sputnik.Current officeholder Joe Biden officially launched his reelection campaign in April.When further asked whether Biden's reelection would affect the US economy, Rogers said he suspects that the economy will be "bad" by November 2024."And then he will probably not get reelected because the economy will be bad, but I don't know," the investor said.Biden may once again square off against his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November 2022 and is currently the most popular candidate among registered Republicans.

