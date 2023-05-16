https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/ex-svb-ceo-declines-to-say-if-he-would-pay-fired-bank-workers-from-his-bonuses-1110406226.html

Ex-SVB CEO Declines to Say If He Would Pay Fired Bank Workers From His Bonuses

Ex-SVB CEO Declines to Say If He Would Pay Fired Bank Workers From His Bonuses

Former SVB CEO Gregory Becker declined to say whether he would compensate bank personnel who lost their jobs due to the financial institution’s collapse from the bonuses he received right before the bank failed.

2023-05-16T19:39+0000

2023-05-16T19:39+0000

2023-05-16T19:39+0000

economy

silicon valley bank

silicon valley bank collapse

senate banking committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108351089_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd1a33045f95bd3504aae8dbd0944b2.jpg

The comment came in response to a senator asking Becker whether he was ready to pay the bank’s former employees from the $1.5 million in bonuses he received for 2022. Many lawmakers have expressed frustration that SVB executives received such bonuses on March 10, right before the bank effectively collapsed.However, Becker said the compensation he received was a decision by the bank’s board and the compensation committee, which is allegedly an independent body. Senators also asked Becker whether he intends to return his bonuses before SVB collapsed. "I am going to cooperate with the regulators as they go through the process to look at this specific area," he said. On March 10, US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, which catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/california-regulator-admits-underestimating-risk-of-svbs-unusually-rapid-growth-1110209141.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

svb, svb collapse, svb ceo gregory becker, svb management bonuses, us banking crisis, us salary divisions, fired bank employees, us senate banking committee hearings on svb fallout