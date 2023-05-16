https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/police-at-least-3-dead-9-injured-in-new-mexico-shooting-1110393442.html

Police: At Least 3 Dead, 9 Injured in New Mexico Shooting

Police: At Least 3 Dead, 9 Injured in New Mexico Shooting

At least three individuals are dead and nine others were injured on Monday after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on a residential street in Farmington, New Mexico.

A release issued by local police indicated that at least three people were killed before authorities arrived on the scene and eventually killed the suspect. Of the injured, two were police officers who have since been declared to be in stable condition. The state of the seven other injured individuals remains unclear.At present, officials have yet to determine what caused the gunman to go on a shooting spree, or detail the shooter's criminal background. Baric Crum, who serves as the deputy chief of the Farmington Police Department, told reporters it was uncertain whether the suspect entered any homes in the area, and questioned the authenticity of video purporting to show the downed gunman.Earlier, the shooting prompted all of the area school's to temporarily go under lockdown procedures at the request of the Farmington Police Department.Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

