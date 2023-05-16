https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/record-low-21-of-americans-say-good-time-to-buy-house---poll-1110400572.html

Record Low 21% of Americans Say Good Time to Buy House - Poll

Record Low 21% of Americans Say Good Time to Buy House - Poll

According to Gallup poll, the share of US citizens who deem it good time to by house has shrank to 21% - a record lows since 1970-s.

2023-05-16T14:08+0000

2023-05-16T14:08+0000

2023-05-16T14:08+0000

americas

us

us economy

housing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108839736_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0bcf0d0254a6e921cb70ebc0c873807.jpg

The results from April’s poll are the worst recorded by Gallup since they began collecting data on people’s perception of the US housing market in 1978, when 53% had answered positively. In addition, those polled are more pessimistic when it comes to the prospect of a price drop in the housing market, with only 19% believing that prices will decrease, whereas 56% say they will increase and 25% think no changes will be observed. The overall pessimism can be attributed to both high acquisition prices, and higher interest rates which combined are making mortgage payment less affordable, the poll showed. Nonetheless, investing in real estate is still viewed by Americans as the best long-term investment, well ahead of stocks, gold, and other commodities, the poll said. The poll was conducted via phone interviews from April 3-25 among random sample of 1,013 US nationals throughout the entire country. The margin of error is +-4%, with 95% confidence level.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/us-consumer-debt-stands-at-17-trillion-credit-card-defaults-at-pandemic-level-1110385817.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/us-risks-loosing-up-to-8-million-jobs-in-event-of-protracted-default-1110072014.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us economy, housing, crisis in us economy, american dream