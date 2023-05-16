https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/turkiye-election-a-nailbiter-ukraine-ammo-dump-explodes-bolivia-moves-to-yuan-1110390930.html

Turkiye Election a Nailbiter; Ukraine Ammo Dump Explodes; Bolivia Moves to Yuan

The Turkish election is on the front burner as US and European neocons root against Erdogan and the battle looks to be heading for a runoff.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Turkish election is on the front burner as US and European neocons root against Erdogan and the battle looks to be heading for a runoff. Also, Ukraine's counter-offensive seems to be on hold.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Turkish election is on the front burner as US and European neocons root against Erdogan and the battle is heading for a runoff. Also, a Ukrainian ammo dump has blown and some suspect it contained depleted uranium shells.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US intelligence issues. The truth about the CIA's involvement in the assassination of JFK is coming out. Also, there is a forever war on Assange.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. Antony Blinken hopes to visit China soon. Also, the US is using the Philippines to provoke China.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel denies the Nakba while perpetuating it.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Commercial real estate will likely be the next domino to fall in the US. Also, Bolivia is looking to move to the Yuan for trade with China.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss that Ukraine's counter-offensive seems to be falling apart as an ammo dump is blown in Western Ukraine.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies, in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss Latin America, Venezuela is planning on a law similar to the US Foreign Agent Registration Act. President Petro of Colombia argues that coups must be resisted and defeated.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

