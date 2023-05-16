Turkiye Election 'Shattered the Illusion' That Erdogan Was Untouchable
© Umit BektasTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cast his ballot at a polling station in Istanbul
© Umit Bektas
A runoff Turkish election is scheduled to take place May 28 after no contender managed to gain 50% of the vote over the weekend.
The outcome of the May 14 Turkish general election has effectively broken the belief that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is untouchable, independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali told Sputnik.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday faced the biggest political challenge since at least 2017, when he pushed for–and got–changes to the Turkish constitution to allow him to return to power after three terms as prime minister.
While Erdogan received more votes than many observers expected, he failed to receive 50% of the vote, forcing a runoff election with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in two weeks.
Helali told Radio Sputnik's Political Misfits on Monday that Erdogan is expected to win the runoff election because the third candidate in the race, Sinan Ogan, is an ultra-nationalist, and his voters are more likely to support Erdogan than Kilicdaroglu in the runoff.
Still, Helali told hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte that the election is still “one of the greatest challenges to Erdogan’s reign” that “has shattered the illusion that he is somehow untouchable.”
While much of Western media has focused on what the election could mean for geopolitics, Helali said the biggest issues for the Turkish people were economic ones.
“Economic issues for Turkish people have been at the forefront over the past few years. We’ve seen the Lira fall to historic lows against the dollar. And we’ve seen some unconventional economic practices by the government to try to rein in inflation. Things that many were quite surprised about in terms of economic policy, that have failed to materialize any real benefits for the Turkish people,” Helali explained.
According to Helali, Erdogan had “multiple instances where he could have done different policies that might have affected some significant change economically, but they weren’t done,” adding that “people have seen this and are laying the blame squarely on Erdogan and saying ‘it is his fault.’”
Turkiye has been dealing with inflation of over 40%, high unemployment and a currency rapidly falling against the dollar.
Helali further suggested that strained Turkish relations with regional governments may soon ease. "I think in particular Greece, Armenia, maybe some changes in regards to Syria,” he said.
“Of course, overall, the bellicosity of Erdogan and the Turkish government will lessen and dampen a bit. He is not as untouchable as before," Helali emphasized.