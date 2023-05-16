https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/turkiye-election-shattered-the-illusion-that-erdogan-was-untouchable-1110392035.html

Turkiye Election 'Shattered the Illusion' That Erdogan Was Untouchable

Turkiye Election 'Shattered the Illusion' That Erdogan Was Untouchable

After a tight election that has necessitated a runoff, Turkish President Erdogan is no longer untouchable in Turkish politics, an expert tells Sputnik

The outcome of the May 14 Turkish general election has effectively broken the belief that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is untouchable, independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali told Sputnik.Helali told Radio Sputnik's Political Misfits on Monday that Erdogan is expected to win the runoff election because the third candidate in the race, Sinan Ogan, is an ultra-nationalist, and his voters are more likely to support Erdogan than Kilicdaroglu in the runoff.While much of Western media has focused on what the election could mean for geopolitics, Helali said the biggest issues for the Turkish people were economic ones.According to Helali, Erdogan had “multiple instances where he could have done different policies that might have affected some significant change economically, but they weren’t done,” adding that “people have seen this and are laying the blame squarely on Erdogan and saying ‘it is his fault.’”Turkiye has been dealing with inflation of over 40%, high unemployment and a currency rapidly falling against the dollar. Helali further suggested that strained Turkish relations with regional governments may soon ease. "I think in particular Greece, Armenia, maybe some changes in regards to Syria,” he said.“Of course, overall, the bellicosity of Erdogan and the Turkish government will lessen and dampen a bit. He is not as untouchable as before," Helali emphasized.

