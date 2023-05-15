https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/turkiye-wont-turn-its-back-on-russia-whoever-wins-presidential-runoff-1110386303.html

Turkiye Won't Turn Its Back on Russia Whoever Wins Presidential Runoff

Turkiye Won't Turn Its Back on Russia Whoever Wins Presidential Runoff

A second round of the Turkish election has been scheduled for May 28. Why is the unfolding political contest in Turkiye so important in terms of geopolitics?

2023-05-15T20:20+0000

2023-05-15T20:20+0000

2023-05-15T20:15+0000

middle east

analysis

us

kemal kilicdaroglu

recep tayyip erdogan

muharrem ince

turkiye

russia

turkish opposition republican people's party (chp)

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110068858_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1788d123ba4146b890b02de7f1ea577d.jpg

"From the point of view of the regional neighborhood of Turkey, this is important, because indeed, if the [Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal] Kilicdaroglu wins, then [Turkish] foreign policy orientation will noticeably change," Yulia Kudryashova, associate professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), told Sputnik. "That is, he heads the Republican People's Party, which was founded by [Mustafa Kemal] Ataturk. And the main values of this party are traditional: secularism, rapprochement with the West and the privileged position of the military in society. Accordingly, this is diametrically opposed to the position of the party headed by [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan."Given the tight fight between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, some observers don't rule out the latter's potential win and subsequent changes in the Turkish political landscape.If Kilicdaroglu manages to come out on top in the runoff, Ankara may opt for further rapprochement with NATO, and may potentially try to unfreeze negotiations over its membership in the European Union, according to Kudryashova. Thus, unsurprisingly, the West is currently supporting Erdogan's opposition, the academic pointed out.There are a plethora of reasons why the US wants to drive Turkiye back in its fold, according to the academic. First, Turkiye is the most important ally for the United States within NATO, that is, the largest army in Europe among NATO members. Second, the US needs to halt Ankara's normalization with Syria which does not fit into Washington's Mideast strategy.Third, Turkiye's military cooperation with the United States has been actually frozen due to the independent and sovereign position pursued by the Turkish president. Fourth, the US wants Turkiye to join the anti-Russia sanctions regime and reduce cooperation with both Moscow and Beijing, as per the associate professor. She further presumed that if the pro-Western opposition wins, Turkiye could scale down its activities within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and similar Eurasian formats.Ankara's Ties With Moscow Important for TurksAlthough Kilicdaroglu promised on campaign trail to maintain working relations with Moscow, he nonetheless resorted to anti-Russia allegations last week by claiming Russia was interfering in Turkiye's general elections - something the Kremlin resolutely rejected.The crux of the matter is that ordinary Turks don't want any deterioration in mutually beneficial Russo-Turkish relations, Erim emphasized."All sane people in Turkey support the further development of Turkish-Russian relations based on the mutual interests of the two countries," the Turkish political commentator stressed."It is obvious that the main part of the Turkish people does not want any worsening, let alone breaking off, relations with Russia. Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Putin support interaction between our countries at a high level. Therefore, the Turkish public, for the most part, negatively perceives attacks similar to what Kilicdaroglu did."No matter who wins the runoff, Ankara cannot turn its back on Russia given strong trade ties between the countries and ongoing economic difficulties faced by Turkiye, according to Kudryashova."And most importantly, there is the Turkish Stream project, which gives Turkiye a completely unique chance to become a gas hub. This means discounts for the local population, the possibility of re-exporting [of gas], and the establishment of its own price for gas. There are a number of absolutely unprecedented favorable conditions for Turkiye from participation in this project. Therefore, in fact, given the difficult economic situation, [a potential new Turkish government] will not be able to reject cooperation with Russia," the academic continued.Kilicdaroglu's CHP Lost to AKP in ParliamentMeanwhile, Onur Erim expressed doubts in Kilicdaroglu's victory and referred to the fact that the People’s Alliance - formed by Erdoğan’s ruling AKP, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the New Welfare Party (YRP) and the Great Union Party (BBP) won the majority of seats (325) in the 600-seat parliament."The positions of the opposition Nation Alliance in the parliament, compared with the last elections, have been shaken," Erim said. "In contrast, the People's Alliance managed to largely consolidate its seats in parliament and demonstrated a fairly high percentage of votes. This is perhaps the most remarkable moment of the election, given that the 6-party Nation Alliance enjoyed the open support of US President Biden, as well as American and many European media."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/turkiye-presidential-election-what-is-known-so-far-1110369436.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/kilicdaroglus-party-wants-turkiye-to-bolster-ties-with-russia---deputy-leader-1110321426.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/atoms-for-ankara-akkuyu-npp-brings-turkiye-into-nuclear-club-1109896501.html

turkiye

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

turkiye elections, turkiye runoff election, turkiye erdogan and kilicdaroglu, turkish-us relatios, us president joe biden, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, turkiye-nato relations, akp party, people's alliance got majority in parliament, turkish-russian relations