Chinese Envoy to Ukraine; Durham Report Shows FBI Corruption; Economic War on Russia Fails

The Durham report shows that the FBI repeatedly ignored data that debunked the Russiagate premise and submitted false evidence to the court.

Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss US intelligence corruption. The Durham report shows that the FBI repeatedly ignored data that debunked the Russiagate premise and submitted false evidence to the court. Also, the CIA fast-tracked the infamous Hunter Biden 51 intelligence operatives letter.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. A top Chinese envoy is visiting Ukraine to discuss a peace initiative. Also, US military aid to Ukraine may dry up in July.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Global South. South Africa is under extraordinary pressure to pick sides in the Ukraine conflict. Also, the President of Colombia believes that there is a coup plot against him.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. Japan intends to increase Russian gas imports. Also, the US dollar may lose its dominance as nations trade in local currencies.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The UN is commemorating the Palestinian Nakba for the first time in history. Also, there are negotiations ongoing to end the conflict in Yemen.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss neocon dysfunction. Also, the West's economic war on Russia has failed.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Palestine. Israel is using a vast network of biometric cameras to terrorize Palestinians.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. The United States plays a major role in fomenting violence in Haiti. Also, Haitian workers demand an increase in the minimum wage.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

